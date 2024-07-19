Former BBC presenter Adrian Chiles says he's studying witchcraft: "Witches are a force only for good"

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

19th Jul 2024, 9:49am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Former BBC presenter Adrian Chiles has started studying the “dark arts” after finding a witches’ shop in a sleepy village.

The ex-One Show and Match Of The Day 2 host, 57, revealed in a new column for the Guardian that he is now studying witchcraft. On a visit to Halesowen the TV star picked up a copy of a book on the “dark arts” after being skeptical of it his entire life.

In his column, Chiles explained that he has been “decidedly anti-witch” ever since he saw The Wizard Of Oz as a child. But now, he seems to have taken it up as a new hobby, and even vowed to return “to buy some crystals”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “My curiosity got the better of me and I paid a visit. And there, behind the counter, was the witch herself. I asked her if there were many witches, here in the Halesowen area. ‘You’d be surprised,’ she said. Actually, I wouldn’t. I don’t think anything is ever going to surprise me again.

“I’m thankful to this witch, the delightful Juliet O’Brien, for putting me right on a few things, not least that proper witches don’t do bad things because they know such behaviour will only come back and haunt them. Witches are a force only for good.

“I’ve been reading up on them in a book I bought from Juliet called Basic Witches and I’m liking what I’m finding. I’m going back soon to pick up some crystals, seriously.”

The shop, called The Wicklow Witch, sits opposite a hair salon and up the road from a Nisa Local. The store specialises in candles, crystals and other “witchy” items. The book Chiles purchased, Basic Witches, is written by Jaya Saxena and Jess Zimmerman, and costs roughly £12, promising to help readers to “tap into their inner sorceress and channel the dark arts”.

Related topics:BBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice