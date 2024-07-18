Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of BBC’s top daytime telly stars is dating one of his co-stars - just a few months after his surprise divorce from his wife.

Presenter Rav Wilding, 46, announced in April that he had separated from his wife Jill Morgan. He had been with the TV producer for more than a decade before their split.

But according to insider sources he appears to have moved on and is already in a relationship with another member of the Morning Live team. The programme is the BBC’s answer to ITV’s This Morning, serving as the channel’s flagship daytime telly show.

The source suggests that his new fling comes in the form of a colleague he first met in 2020, while his wife was pregnant.

Speaking to the Sun, a source said: “Her name's Rebecca Mason, she's a Surrey Police detective who specialises in online romance fraud and scams but she's been building a TV career on the side by going on shows like Hunted and W’s Red Flags, where she's a talking head.

“They actually first worked together years ago when he was presenting Ill Gotten Gains and they've got the same agent too. The whole team at Morning Live know they're together, especially since Rav and Rebecca went to Michelle Ackerley's hen do a month or so ago.

“All of their colleagues are happy for them. The producers and other experts have commented on a few of their Instagram posts saying how they make a great couple.”

As well as Ill Gotten Gains, Mason has worked on programmes such as Big Little Crimes, For Love Or Money and even This Morning. She was also a hunter on Channel 4’s Hunted, rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Duncan James and Christine McGuinness.