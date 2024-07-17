Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fred Sirieix, known for his role on Channel 4’s First Dates, has secured a surprise commentator position for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Previously, Sirieix’s job on the reality TV show involved welcoming guests to the First Dates Restaurant. Now, he will be part of the BBC’s commentary team for the global sporting event. This new role could see him commentating on his 19-year-old daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix’s performance in the diving competition.

The wine expert, also seen on Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, will join a team of pundits that includes cyclist Laura Kenny, long jumper Jazmin Sawyers, rower Moe Sbihi, and triathlete Vicky Holland.

Speaking to the BBC, Sirieix said: "My fondest memory is the opening ceremony of the London 2012 games - it made me feel so proud. [I'm excited for] the games and the competition. The very best athletes in the world going head-to-head, and French hospitality."

When asked who he thought would win a medal, he added: "I would be lying if I did not say my daughter Andrea, but many other athletes come to mind. Emily Campbell, Kye Whyte, Adam Peaty and many more."

Fred Sirieix grew up in Limoges, France, and initially trained as a chef before transitioning to front-of-house roles. He moved to England in 1992 and quickly made a name for himself in the restaurant industry. His career includes stints at prestigious establishments like Tante Claire in Chelsea and Le Gavroche in Mayfair. He also served as the general manager at Galvin at Windows, a Michelin-starred restaurant at the London Hilton on Park Lane, until 2019.

In 2013, Sirieix became Channel 4's beloved maître d'hôtel, establishing his presence in the entertainment industry. In 2018, he met his partner, Fruitcake, on a busy London street. The couple got engaged two years later, planning to marry in 2021, but had to postpone their wedding due to the Covid pandemic.