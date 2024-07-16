Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV chef Jamie Oliver has been struggling with an illness that, until now, he has kept hidden from the public.

Jamie Oliver has revealed that he has been dealing with a serious health issue for almost half a decade. The 49-year-old chef is returning to television this week with a new cooking show on Channel 4.

In the programme Jamie: What to Eat This Week, he will use seasonal ingredients to craft delicious meals that viewers can incorporate into their weekly menus. Despite his ongoing hard work, Oliver confessed to battling health problems for the past four years. He revealed that multiple slipped discs have left him unable to stand for more than 40 seconds at a time.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine earlier this year, Oliver said: "I'm just getting back into normal gyming as I've had four years of three slipped discs. It's about managing it - my job doesn't allow me not to work. If I stop, this whole thing falls apart. I've had weeks where I've been able to stand for only 40 seconds at a time."

Despite his pain, Oliver has continued a rigorous daily routine, waking up at 4.30am and working out with a trainer before starting his day.

According to the NHS, a slipped disc occurs when the tissue between the bones in your spine moves out of place, which can cause lower back pain, neck pain, numbness, tingling in the shoulders, back, and feet, muscle weakness, and swelling. The condition can also make it difficult to bend or straighten the back, impacting a person’s ability to work and exercise.

While slipped discs sometimes require surgery, they often improve with rest and gentle movement.