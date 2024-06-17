Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned New York City chef James Kent, who was at the helm of two Michelin-star winning restaurants, has died at the age of 45.

The death of Kent, who owned the Michelin-starred Crown Shy and Saga restaurants in NYC, was confirmed by his family in a statement issued on Saturday, June 15. It was publicly announced on social media by both the Saga Hospitality Groups and his restaurants in a joint post.

The post said: “We are heartbroken to share that James Kent passed away unexpectedly earlier today. The Saga Hospitality Group family is focused on supporting each other and most importantly Kelly, Gavin and Avery as we grieve James’ loss.”

The New York City native was born and raised in Lower Manhattan and began his culinary career at the age of 15 after landing a summer apprentice role at famed NYC French restaurant Bouley. He went on to train with chefs such as Gordon Ramsey and Jean-Gorges Vongerichten.

He earned his first Michelin star at Eleven Madison Park, after becoming chef de cuisine in 2010. The restaurant also went on to be named as one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurant list compiled by San Pellegrino under the helm of Kent.

He departed Eleven Madison Park for The NoMad in 2013, guiding the establishment to it first Michelin star. He then opened his own restaurants Crown Shy and Saga, with Crown Shy holding one star, while Saga holds two.