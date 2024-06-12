Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie Oliver has reportedly defected to Netflix and signed a huge deal with the streaming giant.

Known as The Naked Chef, Jamie Oliver has become a familiar part of Channel 4 for more than two decades, but it looks like things are about to change as he has reportedly signed a huge deal with streaming giant Netflix.

A TV insider told The Sun that “Signing for a huge streamer has now become a right of passage for the biggest stars on TV. It is seen as the next higher step in their career beyond working for the BBC, ITV or Channel 4.

“It’s a situation which might have been unthinkable a few years ago, but it reflects a firm shift towards Netflix and Prime Video fast becoming the go-to for entertainment and factual programming.

“The likes of Jamie Oliver are the ultimate choice for these international streamers, because they bring along a ready-made fanbase in countries dotted around the globe.”

According to reports, Jamie Oliver will not however stop working with Channel 4 completely and is believed to have several projects in the pipeline with them. Jamie Oliver’s first show with Netflix is said to be their global hit Chef’s Table.

Jamie Oliver is of course not the first star to defect to Netflix, he is following in the footsteps of the likes of Holly Wiloughby, Joel Dommett and Jeremy Clarkson.

How much is Jamie Oliver worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Oliver has a fortune of $200 million.

Where does Jamie Oliver live?

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools, along with their children, Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy Bear and River Rocket live in a Elizabethan house in Essex that is reportedly worth £6 million.

Jamie Oliver’s home in Essex is called ‘Spains Hall’ and is located in Finchingfield, Braintree in Essex. Jamie Oliver has shown glimpses into his home before which according to Hello! “boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and a great hall, while the grounds are also home to another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.”

Is Jamie Oliver richer than Gordon Ramsay?

No. Gordon Ramsay reportedly has a net worth of $220 million, so there is only $20 million between them! In November 2023, Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana gave birth to the couple’s sixth child.