As Jamie Oliver campaigns for the expansion of the free school meals scheme, we take a look at his life and career to date

Jamie Oliver has campaigned in the past for better nutrition for children. (Credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Oliver is once again campaigning for children's nutrition after he backed the crusade to expand free school meals to all children in England.

The celebrity chef has long been known for his soapbox moments when it comes to children's access to healthy food, and he is now backing the 'Feed the Future' campaign to expand the scheme. It came after there was cross-party support from voters on the issue in a new survey.

He said: “It’s great to see that voters across all parties want to put child health first. This reflects what I’m hearing across all my social channels – it’s time to prioritise our children’s health.

“We know that nourishing young minds with nutritious food is an investment in their future, boosts our economy and our health."

Oliver has been a household name for years, with his cookbooks, television series and high street restaurants.

Here's everything you need to about the famous chef.

Who is Jamie Oliver?

Jamie Oliver first grew to prominence as the 'Naked Chef' after the premiere of his first cooking show of the same name on BBC in 1999. Having trained as a pasty chef under Antonio Carluccio in his first role in the industry, he then moved on to become sous-chef at The River Cafe in Fulham before making his television debut.

His career in front of the camera continued to go from strength to strength, moving to Channel 4 after three series of Naked Chef at the BBC. He has since released multiple series at Channel 4, including Jamie's School Dinners, Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution and Jamie's 30-Minute Meals.

His cookbooks have also been wildly popular over the years, with Oliver becoming the second most successful British author behind Harry Potter author J.K Rowling and the best-selling non-fiction British author since records began. As of February 2019, the chef has sold over 14.5 million books and has made £180 million from the venture.

He formerly owned the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, which was launched in 2008. The restaurant group owned and operated more then 42 branches of the Jamie's Italian high street eatery. However, the group went into administration in May 2019, with a majority of the locations closing.

Oliver was also taken to an employment tribunal when the restaurant closed after he failed to properly consult with staff before making them redundant from their posts.

Oliver has been a prominent campaigner for introducing children to healthier food and has rallied against junk food in the past. In 2005, he launched the 'Feed Me Better' campaign, with the crusade against junk food items such as turkey twizzlers and chicken nuggets notably backed by British politicians.

How much is Jamie Oliver worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Oliver is estimated to worth around $200 million (£158m).

Who is Jamie Oliver's wife?

In July 2000, Oliver married Juliette 'Jules' Norton. Norton is a former model and writer.