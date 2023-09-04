The ‘All Star’ singer’s manager has revealed he ‘likely has only a week or so to live’

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has entered hospice care, it has been revealed.

The “All Star”singer reportedly “likely has only a week or so to live”, after his manager shared the news with fans. Smash Mouth were a key backbone of pop culture hits in the early 2000s, with songs including “I’m a Believer” being featured in Shrek.

Harwell left the band and retired from music in 2021 citing health issues. His last performance in 2021 made headlines over his chaotic behaviour, which saw him slur his words and shout at audience members.

Following the disastrous show he told fans: “I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

So, why is Steve Harwell in a hospice and how old is he? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Steve Harwell in a hospice?

It has been revealed by Harwell’s manager that he is currently in hospice care and “likely has only a week or so to live”.

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has entered hospice care for liver failure (Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST)

Reported by TMZ, his manager told the publication that he “has been struggling with alcohol abuse throughout his life” and had now “reached the final stage of liver failure”. Harwell had previously been receiving care in a hospital, but is now “in hospice at home” and “likely has only a week or so to live.”

How old is Steve Harwell?

Harwell was born on 9 January, 1967 making him just 56- years- old.

What is his net worth?

Harwell reportedly has a net worth of $2.5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Why did Smash Mouth get a new lead singer?

Harwell retired as the lead singer of Smash Mouth following an eventful show in 2021. Clips of the singer went viral over his chaotic behaviour, which saw him slur his words and shout at audience members.

Following the performance he told TMZ: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honour performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

He continued: “To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

Adding: “I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans.”