Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has died, it has been announced.

The singer died “peacefully and comfortably” on Monday (4 September) at his home in Boise, Idaho, while surrounded by family and friends, the band’s manager Robert Hayes told PA News Agency. Harwell was the vocalist for the band's most famous hit - All Star, which famously featured in the soundtrack for Shrek.

During his time with Smash Mouth, Harwell was also the singer on the US rock band's cover of I'm a Believer. He left the group in 2021 due to health reasons.

He was 56 at the time of his death on 4 September. It followed reports over the weekend that he was terminally ill and only had days left to live.

What was Steve Harwell's cause of death?

Over the weekend it was reported that The Smash Mouth singer was in hospice care for final stage chronic liver failure. He returned home for his final days.

In 2013 he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and Wernicke encephalopathy.

What has been said?

In a statement, Smash Mouth's manager Hayes said: “Steve Harwell was a true American original. A larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

“The fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones.

“Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.”