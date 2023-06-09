The broadcaster said she found out about her diagnosis the same day as being told she was to be made OBE

Broadcasting veteran Anne Diamond has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The GB News presenter said she had received the diagnosis the same day as finding out she was to be made OBE.

The news comes after Diamond returned to GB News following six months off the air.

What did she say about her breast cancer diagnosis?

Speaking to GB News’ Dan Wootton, Diamond revealed she had undergone a double mastectomy in her “fight against breast cancer” – which she described as “a long journey”.

“I haven’t been on a world cruise, which is what I know social media has been saying… because I’m well known now for loving cruises,” she said.

“It’s been a fight against breast cancer. That’s what it’s been. It’s been a long journey. And five months later, I’m still not at the end of the journey, but I’m through it enough to come back to work.”

Diamond recalled how she had learned the news on the same morning she was told via email that she had been awarded an OBE for her campaigning on cot deaths. She and her husband at the time, Mike Hollingsworth, lost their son Sebastian in 1990 after he died from sudden infant death syndrome (Sids) – commonly called cot death.

Diamond joined forces with the Foundation for the Study of Infant Deaths (FSID), now known as The Lullaby Trust, and the Department of Health to launch the successful Back to Sleep campaign.

She was made OBE in the 2023 New Year Honours for services to public health and charity.

Anne Diamond attends the Austin Reed Q Club Launch at the Austin Reed Regent Street store on October 19, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Austin Reed)

“It was a wonderful moment and that was like 9.30 in the morning,” she told GB News.

“But I knew then, because I’d already seen my GP, that I had to go to a breast cancer screening thing later in the morning. I thought I would just go for a mammogram, and a couple of tests and I’d be free in an hour.

“I spent the entire morning at my local hospital where they did everything, biopsies, X-rays, CT scans, a couple of mammograms, everything, and by lunchtime I was still there. And a lovely lady came with a lanyard around her neck that said MacMillan Cancer Care and I knew then it was serious.”

Diamond added that she did not have advice for others as she was “still going through it”, but added that she was “well enough” to return to work.

She said: “I had the full works, the full mastectomy. This is the first time I’ve talked about it, so it’s quite difficult but I’ve had the full works. The first operation I had was nine hours long. I’ve had a load of radiotherapy, which I found very hard too.

“So it’s been a journey, but I’m not pretending for a minute that I am extraordinary, because I am fully aware that a quarter of women in this country are going through what I’ve just gone through and I don’t have any advice to give. I only have empathy.”

Diamond will return to GB News on Saturday to host Breakfast with Stephen Dixon.

Who is Anne Diamond?

Diamond is an English broadcaster who currently hosts the weekend breakfast show on GB News alongside Stephen Dixon. Prior to joining GB News, Diamond presented programmes like BBC One’s Good Morning with Anne And Nick, TV-am’s Good Morning Britain and TV Weekly.

She began her TV career in regional news before going on to work for both ITV and the BBC, becoming a well known figure in daytime TV in the 1980s and 1990s.

The cast of Good Morning Britain, UK, 17th November 1983; including singer Dana, soccer player Bobby Moore, and television presenters Wincey Willis, Nick Owen and Anne Diamond. (Photo by Mike Moore/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Diamond has also been a presenter on radio shows on LBC, Radio Oxford, BBC London and BBC Berkshire as well as a panellist on Loose Women and The Wright Stuff – a topical debate show hosted by journalist Matthew Wright.

