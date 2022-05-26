Comedian and presenter Sue Perkins is the first guest on season 19 of genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One geneaology show Who Do You Think You Are? sees a team of expert researchers explore the family history of celebrities.

Now in its 19th season, the programme has returned with five new celebrities ready to travel into their family past.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Perkins on Who Do You Think Are?

Other celebrity guests due to appear on season 19 of Who Do You Think You Are? include presenter Richard Osman, comedian Matt Lucas, actress Anna Maxwell Martin and comedian Ralf Little.

The first episode of the series will follow Sue Perkins as she explores her German ancestry and comes across tales of east European refugees crossing the continent during the Second World War.

Who is Sue Perkins?

Sue Perkins, 52, is a comedian, presenter, and actress who studied English at Cambridge University.

At Cambridge she met fellow comedian Mel Giedroyc and joined the famous drama club Footlights, which boasts scores of famous former members including David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and three Pythons - John Cleese, Eric Idle, and Graham Chapman.

Sue formed a double act with Mel and the pair began hosting Light Lunch and Late Lunch on Channel 4.

The pair have been involved in several other projects together, including the chat show, Mel & Sue, and the sitcom Hitmen, and as co-hosts of The Great British Bake Off until 2016.

Sue Perkins with comedy partner Mel Giedroyc

Sue has written for several sitcoms including French and Saunders, Absolutely Fabulous, and Heading Out, in which she also starred.

Sue is also a frequent guest on celebrity panel and quiz shows - she has appeared on Would I Lie To You?, The Big Fat Quiz of the 90s, Room 101, QI, The Last Leg, The Wheel, and Celebrity Catchphrase .

Sue won the BBC Two reality show Maestro in 2008, in which eight celebrities learnt to conduct orchestral music.

Following her success on Maestro, Sue conducted the London Gay Symphony Orchestra for two pieces in Soho.

Sue has also written two books, her autobiography, Spectacles in 2015, and a travel book, East of Croydon: Blunderings Through India and South East Asia in 2018.

Sue was nominated for a 2012 British Comedy Award for Best Female Television Comic, and for a 2017 National Television Award for Most Popular TV Presenter alongside Mel for their work on Bake Off.

Who is Sue Perkins’ partner?

Sue was in a relationship with presenter and journalist Anna Richardson for eight years, but the pair split in 2021.

Richardson is known for presenting Supersize vs Superskinny, The Sex Education Show, and Naked Attraction.

They do not have any children together and Sue has previously stated that she cannot have children because she suffers from the medical condition prolactinoma.

Sue previously dated Scottish comedian Rhona Cameron and wrote an episode for her sitcom, Rhona.

After their breakup, Rhona appeared on the first series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, in which she outed Sue as a lesbian.

When is Who Do You Think You Are? on TV?

The first episode of Who Do You Think You Are? will air at 9pm on BBC One on 26 May.