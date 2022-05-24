Bake Off: The Professionals sees pairs of expert chefs pitted against each other in a bid to be named creme de la creme

Bake Off: The Professionals returns for season five on Channel 4 with new pairs of pastry pros ready to take on a series of baking challenges.

The Great British Bake Off spinoff show raises the game as each competitor has years of experience in the industry.

The winning pair will take home an engraved silver serving tray and the kudos that comes with winning the prestigious competition.

Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden

Who are the judges?

While Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are the judges on the regular and celebrity versions of Bake Off, they do not appear on The Professionals.

Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will present the series - they have been at the helm since the first season of the show.

Blin is a pastry French chef who grew up in France and began his culinary career by taking on an apprenticeship at a bakery on his street.

He specialises in desserts and has 20 years experience as head pastry chef at Raymond Blanc’s two Michelin starred restaurant, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Relais & Chateaux, in Oxford.

At the restaurant he leads a team of 13 pastry chefs in making break, chocolates, ice creams and pastries.

He is also Chairman of the UK Pastry Club which aims to support future pastry chefs.

Cherish Finden is known as a grand dame of British pastry, and was born in Singapore where she began her career.

She went through culinary school in Singapore and began working at some of the countries top venues including Raffles Hotel and The Sheraton.

Finden moved to London in 2001 and is now executive pastry chef at the Langham hotel where the tradition of tea drinking in Britain supposedly began.

Finden’s other TV appearances include Heston’s Great British Food, the UK and Australian versions of MasterChef, An Extra Slice, and Junior Bake Off.

Who are the presenters?

Liam Charles was a contestant on the eighth season of The Great British Bake Off in 2017 and was eliminated in week eight, coming in fifth place.

In 2018 he joined comedian Tom Allen to co-present Bake Off: The Professionals and in 2019 he joined Prue Leith as a judge on Junior Bake Off.

Charles also presented the Channel 4 show, Liam Bakes, in which he visits friends and family in his East London neighbourhood and encourages them to get into baking.

He will also be a judge in the nationwide Platinum Pudding Competition, in which bakers across the country will try to devise a new dessert to mark the Queen’s jubilee.

Liam Charles and Stacey Solomon will present season five of Bake Off: The Professionals

Stacey Solomon will join Charles as a presenter, taking over from Tom Allen.

She became famous for her appearance on season six of The X Factor in 2009, where she came in third place.

The following year she won the 10th season of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and in 2016 she became a presenter on I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

Solomon has been a regular panellist on talk show Loose Women since 2016 and has also appeared on Celebrity Juice, and Celebrity Gogglebox.

She has released several albums since her X Factor days including her debut Driving Home for Christmas, and Shy.

When is Bake Off: The Professionals on TV?

The first episode of season five of Bake Off: The Professionals will air at 8pm on Channel 4 on 24 May.