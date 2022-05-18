Stacey Solomon joins former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles as host for a new season of Bake Off: The Professionals

The fifth season of Bake Off: The Professionals will start on Channel 4 on Tuesday 24 May.

Expert judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will return, as will former The Great British Bake Off competitor Liam Charles; Tom Allen, however, is being replaced as co-host by Stacey Solomon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bake Off: The Professionals.

What is it about?

Much like the amateur version of The Great British Bake Off, bakers are set a series of challenges to prove which of them is the best baker – the only difference is that, as you may have guessed, these competitors are all professional pastry chefs.

Bakers from Manchester, Wiltshire, Cumbria, Birmingham, and London will compete to find out who is the best baker.

Who are the contestants?

The first episode sees three sets of contestants compete against one another.

Rob and Mirea of Levens Kitchen, who are pastry chefs at historic Levens Hall in the Lake District.

Partners Boglarka and Krisztian of Jó Szerencsét, a pastry kitchen in Gloucestershire.

Nathan and Kevin, both co-workers who have previously baked professionally in France.

Who are the hosts and judges?

Liam, Benoit, Cherish, and Stacey on set of Bake Off: The Professionals (Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions)

Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will be judging this series of Bake Off: The Professionals, as they have done in previous years. Blin is a chef pâtissier, specialising in desserts, while Finden is an Executive Pastry Chef, sometimes called the Grande Dame of British Pastry.

Liam Charles is a former Bake Off competitor, a fan-favourite from the first Channel 4 series. Since competing that year he’s been a host on Bake Off: The Professionals since it began on Channel 4, and acted as a judge on the Junior Bake Off series.

Stacey Solomon is replacing Tom Allen as co-host. Solomon is a presenter and television personality, appearing regularly on Loose Women as a panellist and host. She also came in third place in the 2009 series of The X Factor, and won the tenth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! a year after that.

Is there a trailer?

No yet, but we’ll update this post with the trailer should one be made available.

What are they going to make?

In the first episode, the bakers are set a secret challenge: with no recipe, they must make 36 individual strawberry fraisiers and a chocolate amenity in three hours.

For their second task, the bakers are expected to turn a treacle tart into an incredible showstopper.

When and where can I watch Bake Off: The Professionals?

Bake Off: The Professionals begins on Channel 4 on Tuesday 24 May at 8pm, with new episodes airing weekly.

You’ll also be able to catch up on All4 if you happen to miss an episode.

How many episodes is Bake Off: The Professionals?

There are going to be ten episodes to this series of Bake Off: The Professionals, airing weekly on Tuesdays.

Who won Bake Off: The Professionals in 2021?

Michael Coggan and Andrew Minto (from Gin & Bake in Cardiff) won Bake Off: The Professionals in 2021.

How much longer until The Great British Bake Off 2022 airs?

Series 13 of The Great British Bake Off is expected to air this autumn.