Bake Off alum Liam Charles will host season five of the Bake Off: The Professionals alongside Stacey Solomon

Bake Off: The Professionals is back for season five, and eight new pairs of professional pastry chefs will be pit against each other for a chance to win the coveted engraved silver serving tray.

While there is no cash prize, the winners of the prestigious competition will be recognised in the baking world as the crème de la crème of the pâtisserie world.

Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are returning to judge the chef’s culinary delights, and Liam Charles, who came fifth in season eight of The Great British Bake Off is returning as host.

Charles will be joined by singer and television personality Stacey Solomon, who is replacing comedian Tom Allen.

Who are the professional chefs?

Boglarka and Krisztian

The Hungarian couple run the kitchen at the swanky Jó Szerencsét restaurant in Gloucestershire.

The pair have two children to look after when they’re not in the kitchen, so should be more than used to working in a high-stress environment.

Emanuele and Mariola

Best friends Emanuele and Mariola work at the exclusive Eight Club in London, where Emanuele is head pastry chef.

When not at the club, Mariola works as a tattoo artist and Emauele splits his time between Rome and London.

Jeffery and Venus

Jeffrey and his sister-in-law Venus work at their Cheshire business, A Little Sweet.

Jeffrey previously worked as a pastry chef at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Hong Kong and has previously won the World Chocolate Masters.

Nathan and Kevin

This pair of pastry chefs have decades of experience between them - Kevin has worked at Harrods, The Dorchester and Shangri-La.

Meanwhile, Nathan began his career in Paris before moving to London to work at high-end venues such as Rothschild and The Sanderson.

Rob and Mireia

Rob and Mireia have worked together for 18 months at the historic Levens Hall in Cumbria.

Rob began his career at the deep end, working at Gordon Ramsay at Claridges, and Mireia has won international awards while working as a patisserie chef in Barcelona.

David and Cydrick

Friends of 35 years, this pair met at culinary school and have since worked together in French michelin star restaurants.

They now work at the Maison Mayci patisserie and cafe in Birmingham which is owned by David and his brother Remi.

Antoine and Enrico

Italian chef Enrico works at SushiSamba in London and Antoine moved from France four years ago and is a chef at Claridge’s.

Enrico has plenty of experience as a pastry chef, having worked as one across Europe.

Jemima and Zack

This pair work at Puddles Bespoke Patisserie in London, which Jemima fonded, where they serve up luxury cakes, afternoon tea and sweet treats.

Jemima, who is from Devon, previously worked at Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck, where she met Zack, who is from Trinidad.

When is Bake Off: The Professionals on TV?

Season five of Bake Off: The Professionals will begin airing at 8pm on Channel 4 on 24 May with later episodes airing at the same time weekly.