George Clarke’s Flipping Fast will see six teams given £100,000 at the start of the process to spend on property, and after 12 months, the team who has made the most profit wins.

The winning team will receive an additional £100,000 investment to launch their own property company and will also be able to keep any profit they have made over the course of the show.

Flipping Fast presenters

Throughout the series, the teams will have help and guidance from the property expert hosts.

As the groups use their cash injection to renovate properties, they will hope to add as much value as they can before putting them up for sale at the end of the show.

Who are the hosts of George Clarke’s Flipping Fast?

George Clarke is an architect, TV presenter, and writer, who grew up in the north east of England.

Both his grandfathers were builders and consequently George spent a lot of time on building sites as a child and decided early on that he wanted to become an architect.

George worked as an architect in Hong Kong and London in the 1990s before forming his own company - among his clients were celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and entrepreneur Simon Fuller.

Among his early TV roles was presenting Channel 5’s Build a New Home in the Country, which gave people looking to move to the countryside advice on finding their dream home.

He also presented Dream Home Abroad and Property Dreams for Channel 5 before moving to Channel 4.

He presented The Great British Property Scandal, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, and The Restoration Man for Channel 4.

George married his first wife Catriona in 2009 and they divorced in 201 - the couple had three children together.

He married his second wife, marketing consultant Katie Morgan Jones in 2018 although they reportedly split in 2022.

His TV roles and work as an architect served George well and he is reportedly worth upwards of £4.5 mi

George will be joined by brother and sister property developer team Scarlette and Stuart Douglas.

The pair previously hosted Worst House on the Street, where they helped cash-strapped homeowners renovate their property on a budget.

They also joined Channel 4’s Black to Front series, which showcased black TV talent - they replaced Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer to host a special episode of Love it or List it.

On Love it or List it, the siblings went head-to-head to help homeowners who were at their wits end with their property as they decided whether to go through with a renovation, or sell up.

Scarlette has also been a presenter on A Place in the Sun since 2015, helping to find holiday homes for house hunters.

Scarlette told The Sun: “Stuart and I have been really looking forward to this series where we’ll get to offer straight talking advice to budding property entrepreneurs.

"We don’t always agree on the methods, but when it comes to achieving the best results, we’re on the same page.”

When is George Clarke’s Flipping Fast on TV?