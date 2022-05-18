France recognises travellers as ‘vaccinated’ for entry purposes if your initial Covid vaccine course was completed within the last nine months

Countries around the world are gradually easing their Covid rules after more than two years of restrictions, making it easier for Brits to head abroad this summer.

The UK has now lifted all travel restrictions, but much of Europe still has at least some rules in place - including France.

Travellers planning a French holiday this year are advised to follow the latest guidance from the Foreign Office to ensure they meet the entry requirements for France before travel, as rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers.

What are the entry requirements for France?

As of 31 March, fully vaccinated travellers from the UK aged 12 and over must show proof of vaccination to gain entry to France.

The country will accept the UK’s NHS Covid Pass as proof of vaccination status at the border.

To be considered fully vaccinated, your final vaccine dose must have been administered at least seven days prior to travel for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jabs, or 28 days after a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For travellers aged 18 and over, France will recognise you as ‘vaccinated’ for entry purposes if you completed your initial vaccine course within the last nine months. If more than nine months have elapsed since your initial course, and you have not since received a booster, you will be considered unvaccinated and must follow the rules for unvaccinated travellers.

If your vaccine certificate shows a different name to your passport (such as your marital / birth name), you should also carry any supporting documentation (for example your marriage certificate) when travelling.

UK travellers aged 12 years and over who are not fully vaccinated must provide:

a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours, or

an antigen test result taken within 48 hours pre-departure

You may also be asked to complete the EU-PLF form before boarding.

You should not use the NHS testing service in order to facilitate your travel to an-other country. Instead, this should be arranged privately from a private coronavirus testing provider . Test results must be certified by an approved private test provider to be accepted.

The French Ministry of the Interior website states that all children under 12 are exempt from all Covid travel restrictions.

What Covid rules are in place in France?

From 16 May, wearing face masks on public transport in France is no longer compulsory but it remains recommended, especially for vulnerable people.

Some travel operators, such as airlines, may specify types of masks to be worn on board (such as surgical masks), and may encourage travellers to take spares for long journeys.

Face masks are mandatory in all health establishments, including hospitals, clinics, retirement homes, nursing homes and assisted living, as well as venues for people with disabilities.

The pass sanitaire (health pass) is currently required to access the following places in France:

Hospitals, clinics, social/medical health care establishments

Retirement homes, nursing homes, independent and assisted-living residences

Establishments for people with disabilities

You can find more information on requirements and how to access the “pass sanitaire” from the French Government .

You can get the pass sanitaire by fulfilling one of the following three criteria:

A vaccination certificate, or

A negative PCR or antigen result from a test taken within the last 24 hours, or

A document (dated more than 11 days ago and less than six months ago) proving you have recently recovered from Covid

Children under 12 are exempt from ‘pass sanitaire’ requirements.