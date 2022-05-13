UK tourists must follow the Covid travel restrictions when visiting in Italy

Covid travel rules have been eased for UK arrivals in a welcome boost for holidaymakers.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the relaxation of restrictions back in February, with the changes meaning that travellers no longer need to complete a passenger locator form or take an Covid tests before returning to the UK.

Covid restrictions are still in place in Italy

It is also no longer a requirement for travellers to quarantine on their return from abroad, with the new rules applying whether you are vaccinated or not.

But while rules in the UK have eased, many popular tourist destinations still have Covid restrictions in place.

If you are planning a trip to Italy this summer, this is the latest travel advice that you will need to follow.

What are the entry requirements for Italy?

As of 1 May, travellers no longer need to complete a passenger locator form to enter or travel through Italy as a visitor.

Until 31 May, it is a requirement for all travellers aged six and over to show one of the following:

proof of vaccination, or

a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before entering Italy, or

a negative rapid lateral flow test taken within the 48 hours before entering Italy, or

a Covid recovery certificate which proves you have recovered from coronavirus in the last six months

If you cannot present evidence of vaccination, a negative test, or a Covid recovery certificate, you will need to:

travel to your final destination in Italy by private transport

remain in self-isolation for five days

take another PCR or rapid lateral flow test at the end of the five days’ self-isolation. If the test is negative, you can leave self-isolation

All passengers entering Italy by plane, ferry, train or coach must wear an FFP2 mask in order to enter the country.

Italy will accept the UK’s NHS Covid Pass as proof of vaccination status and recovery. At least 14 days must have passed since your second vaccine dose (or one dose of a single-dose vaccine) before arrival. The date of vaccination must be specified and the vaccine must be one that has been approved by the European Medicines Agency .

In Italy the UK Covid Pass (Digital) is considered equivalent to the Super Green Pass and is considered valid for 180 days from the last vaccine dose, or for 180 days from the date of the first positive test.

Children aged five and under do not need to take a test to enter Italy. Children aged six and over must follow the rules for adult travellers.

What are the Covid rules in Italy?

From 1 May until at least 15 June the use of FFP2 masks are compulsory in the following settings in Italy:

When entering the country by plane, ferry, train or coach

On public transport within the country, including commercial flights, boats, ferries, interregional trains, buses, subways, cars and taxis with a driver

At indoor public venues such as theatres, concert halls, cinemas, live music clubs and indoor sporting events

When visiting healthcare facilities

It is still recommended that face masks be worn in all indoor public places and travellers are advised to pay close attention to signage, and carry a mask at all times. Children aged five and under are not required to wear a mask.

As of 1 May, Green Passes or Super Green Passes are no longer required to access businesses or services in Italy.

A “Green Pass” , also known as an EU digital Covid certificate, certifies vaccination, recovery or negative test result, and is required for accompanying non-Covid patients to hospital or specialist medical centres.

A Super Green Pass certifies full vaccination or recovery. Italy will accept the UK’s proof of Covid recovery and vaccination record as the equivalent to a Super Green Pass providing it is in the form of a verifiable QR code.

If you test positive for Covid you must immediately self-isolate in your accommodation and call your regional hotline . You may be able to remain in your existing accommodation for self-isolation, or be required to transfer into a state hospital or other government-provided accommodation. You may also be required to fund accommodation.

If within the last 120 days you have completed a full course of vaccination or received a booster jab you must self-isolate for seven days, otherwise, you must self-isolate for 10 days.