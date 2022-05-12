Rules on masks and face coverings vary between airlines in the UK

The Easter holidays are over with many Brits thinking about their next break and holiday.

With guidance on mask wearing, proof of vaccination status, and quarantine rules changing all the time it can be hard to keep up.

What are the current rules on wearing a mask at airports and on a flight with UK airlines?

Here is everything you need to know.

British Airways do not require passengers to wear a face mask on certain flights

What are the rules for wearing a mask on UK airlines?

Ryanair

Ryanair has announced it would drop mandatory face masks on EU flights from next Monday (May 16) in line with the latest EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) guidance.

Until then, it is mandatory to wear a face mask in the airport and on board Ryanair flights.

If you are travelling to, from, or within Italy, Austria or Germany, it must be a FFP2 face mask.

On arrival at your destination you should keep your mask on until you have left the airport terminal.

easyJet

Masks are optional on a small number of easyJet flights but are required in most cases.

On flights to, from and within Italy, Austria and Germany all passengers aged six and over are required to wear a FFP2 mask when they fly.

On flights to, from and within France, passengers aged six and over are required to wear a FFP2 or surgical mask when they fly.

On flights between England, Northern Ireland, Jersey, Isle of Man, Denmark, Sweden, Gibraltar, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland and Poland you do not require a mask to fly.

However, if you are flying between one of these countries to a destination where masks are required, then you will still need to wear the appropriate mask.

On all other easyJet routes passengers aged six and over must wear a suitable mask - scarves, visors, and masks with valves will not be accepted.

Those who are exempt from wearing a face mask should contact the airline to inform them before flying on any route that requires a mask to be worn.

British Airways

You will be required to wear a mask to disembark the aircraft and at your arrival airport with British Airways if the destination you are flying to requires it.

For most destinations you will be required to wear a mask on board the flight and in the terminal.

To check if your destination requires a mask to fly check British Airways’ Covid-19 Travel Hub .

Face masks are no longer a legal requirement at English airports

Jet2

Masks are not required at airports or on Jet2 planes in England and Northern Ireland, but Jet2 recommends that travellers continue to wear them.

In Scotland, those aged six and over must wear a mask at Scottish airports and on flights to and from those airports.

If you are unable to wear a mask you should let the airline know in advance and provide proof of exemption to be able to travel.

For travel abroad you will need to wear a mask when you leave the plane, inside the airport, and on board Jet2 transfers to and from your accommodation.

When masks are required they must be medical style or fitted face masks, and they must be in accordance with the mask mandates of the country you are travelling to.

TUI Airlines

If you are travelling to or from England, Wales or Northern Ireland you do not need to wear a mask on TUI flights, but the airline strongly recommends that you do so.

If you are flying to or from Scotland, those aged 12 and over must wear a mask during their flight unless exempt.

If you are flying with one of TUI’s partner airlines, you should check their website for their rules on masks.

If you are flying to the USA, those aged two and over must wear a mask throughout their flight. If you are exempt you must carry evidence.

If you are flying to Italy, those aged six and over must wear an FFP2 mask throughout their flight. If you are medically exempt, you must carry evidence.

Sunflower lanyards will not be accepted as evidence of a medical exemption.

Travel advice for all UK airlines

As the pandemic continues, rules are liable to change at short notice, so always check the relevant airline’s website before travelling.