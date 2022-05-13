Travellers heading abroad this summer must abide by strict hand luggage rules on flights as many items are banned, including razors, some toiletries and liquids

Many Brits will be taking advantage of Covid travel restrictions being eased to take a holiday abroad this summer.

Rules changes introduced in February mean that travellers no longer need to complete a passenger locator form or take any Covid tests before returning to the UK, and are not required to quarantine on arrival. These rules apply whether you are vaccinated or not.

Covid travel restrictions still apply in many popular holiday spots, meaning travellers may have to navigate the various testing and vaccination rules for their destination country before travelling, as well as making sure their passport meets the required criteria.

But holidaymakers should also be mindful of strict rules around hand luggage on airlines to avoid being caught out in airport security.

Many items are banned from hand luggage on flights (Composite: Mark Hall / National World)

What items are banned from hand luggage?

Many items are banned from being taken on board flights in hand luggage and travellers found breaching these rules face having these items confiscated.

As well as ensuring that hang luggage meets the correct size requirements on flights, in line with the rules of the airline you are flying with, the following items must not be taken on board:

Liquids

There are restrictions on the amount of liquids you can take in your hand luggage, so it is easiest to pack them in your hold luggage if possible. Liquids include:

all drinks, including water

liquid or semi-liquid foods, for example soup, jam, honey and syrups

cosmetics and toiletries, including creams, lotions, oils, perfumes, mascara and lip gloss

sprays, including shaving foam, hairspray and spray deodorants

pastes, including toothpaste

gels, including hair and shower gel

contact lens solution

any other solutions and items of similar consistency

If you do take liquids in your hand luggage:

containers must hold no more than 100ml

containers must be in a single, transparent, resealable plastic bag, which holds no more than a litre and measures approximately 20cm x 20cm

contents must fit comfortably inside the bag so it can be sealed

the bag must not be knotted or tied at the top

Travellers are limited to one plastic bag per person to hold liquids and this bag must be shown at airport security,

You can only take liquid containers larger than 100ml through security if they:

are for essential medical purposes

are for special dietary requirements

contain baby food or baby milk

You can also take liquids bought at an airport or on a plane (such as duty free) through security if the items are sealed inside a security bag when you buy them, and the receipt for the items is sealed in the security bag and visible.

What about medicines?

Travellers are allowed to carry the following in hand luggage:

essential medicines of more than 100ml, including liquid dietary foodstuffs and inhalers

medical equipment, if it is essential for your journey

You will need supporting documentation from a relevant medical professional , such as a letter from your doctor or a copy of your prescription, and airport staff might need to open the containers to screen the liquids at the security point.

Lighters

Travellers can only carry one lighter on board and this should be put inside a resealable plastic bag which must be kept on you throughout the flight. You cannot:

put it in your hold luggage

put it in your hand luggage after screening

Other personal items

The following personal items are banned from hand luggage:

Corkscrew

Knife (with a sharp or pointed blade and/or blade longer than 6cm)

Large scissors (with blades longer than 6cm)

Non-safety matches

Fireworks, flares and other pyrotechnics, including party poppers and toy caps

Cigarette lighter (but you can put a lighter in a plastic liquids bag and keep it on your person)

and keep it on your person) Frozen breast milk

Umbrellas - unless foldable

Sports equipment

Heavy bats and sticks (including baseball, softball and cricket bats)

Golf clubs

Darts

Walking/hiking poles

Catapult

Firearms (including replica firearms)

Harpoon or spear gun

Crossbow

Martial arts equipment (including knuckle dusters, clubs, coshes, rice flails and nunchuks)

Work tools

Tool with a blade or shaft longer than 6cm (for example chisel)

Drill and drill bits

Stanley knife

Saw (including portable power saw)

Screwdriver

Hammer

Pliers

Wrench or spanner

Bolt gun or nail gun

Crowbar

Blowtorch

Chemicals and toxic substances

You cannot take any of these items as hand luggage or in the hold:

oxidisers and organic peroxides, including bleach and car body repair kits

acids and alkalis (for example spillable ‘wet’ batteries)

corrosives or bleaching agents (including mercury and chlorine)

vehicle batteries and fuel systems

self defence or disabling sprays (for example mace, pepper spray)

radioactive materials (including medicinal or commercial isotopes)

poisons or toxic substances (for example rat poison)

biological hazards (for example infected blood, bacteria, viruses)

materials that could spontaneously combust (burst into flames)

fire extinguishers

Ammunition

You cannot take any guns or firearms (including air rifles and starting pistols) as hand luggage. You may be able to take them as hold luggage, but you should check with your airline before you travel.

Banned items in hand luggage include:

blasting caps

detonators and fuses

imitation explosive devices (including replica or model guns)

mines, grenades, and other explosive military stores

fireworks and pyrotechnics

smoke canisters

smoke cartridges

dynamite

gunpowder

plastic explosives (including black powder and percussion caps)

flares

hand grenades

gun cigarette lighters

Airlines also have specific information on banned items for hand luggage on flights, including:

Dedicated guides for passengers are also available online across UK airports, including London Heathrow , Gatwick , Manchester , and Birmingham .