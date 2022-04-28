Spain recently eased its rules on face masks in indoor spaces after almost two years of restrictions

Sun-starved Brits can look forward to holidaying in Spain again this summer after the country has eased some restrictions.

Some Covid entry rules are still in place, but the Spanish Minister of Health confirmed last week that face masks are no longer mandatory in indoor spaces.

The rules change, which took effect on 20 April, marks the first time since 2020 that face coverings have stopped being obligatory indoors, and follows the previous easing of rules for outdoor spaces earlier this year.

Face masks are no longermandatory indoors in Spain (Photo: Getty Images)

Face masks are still mandatory for visitors and staff in medical centres and nursing homes, but patients will not always be obliged to wear them.

Masks continue to be required on all forms of public transport, but not in stations or in airports, and schools are also exempt from having to use them.

The relaxation of face mask rules comes after Spanish authorities recently backtracked on plans to allow unvaccinated UK tourists to enter the country for holidays.

The Spanish Tourist Office said last month that Spain would be reopening with immediate effect to unvaccinated UK travellers, providing they could show proof of a negative Covid test. However, the authority quickly U-turned on the decision hours later and issued an apology saying the announcement was a misinterpretation of a government bulletin.

The tourist office confirmed that unvaccinated arrivals are still unable to visit Spain, meaning a negative Covid test taken before travel will not be accepted (unless for unvaccinated 12 to 17 year olds accompanying vaccinated parents).

What are the entry requirements for Spain?

Under the Spanish government’s current measures, you can only enter Spain from the UK for tourism purposes if you can show proof of meeting the vaccination requirements, or you have a medical certificate certifying that you have recovered from Covid in the last six months.

This means that those who are unvaccinated cannot enter the country for holidays unless they can show proof of recovery.

At least 14 days must have passed since being fully vaccinated before arrival in Spain and the final dose must have been administered within 270 days prior to travel.

If it has been more than 270 days since your final dose of the primary vaccination course you will need to have received a booster jab. There is no requirement for 14 days to have passed between receiving your booster jab and entering Spain, this can be administered at any time.

Spain will accept the UK’s NHS Covid Pass or a recovery certificate issued by a relevant health authority or medical service to certify your Covid status.

Children aged 12 to 17 inclusive travelling for tourism can enter Spain by showing proof of a negative PCR test or a Covid recovery certificate. Those under the age of 12 years old do not need to:

show proof of being fully vaccinated on entry to Spain

take diagnostic tests prior to arrival

show proof of recovery from Covid in the last six months

If you are travelling to the Canary or Balearic islands from mainland Spain, you may need to show a negative Covid test depending on the region you are travelling from.

You should check with your travel operator and the local authorities in your final destination for guidance on domestic entry requirements.

Do I have to fill out a passenger locator form?

UK travellers who can either show proof of being fully vaccinated, or recovery from Covid in the last six months, or who are aged under 12 years old, do not need to complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form.