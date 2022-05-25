Who Do You Think You Are? returns for its 19th season with five more celebrities ready to delve into their family history

Who Do You Think You Are travels through the potted family histories of celebrities and will feature stories of Second World War refugees, a famous murderer and a talented footballer.

Five new celebrities will explore where they came from and the lives their ancestors in the 19th season of the show.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Perkins on Who Do You Think Are?

Who is on season 19 of Who Do You Think You Are?

Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins is a comedian, presenter, actor, and writer who is best known for her partnership with Mel Giedroyc.

The pair co-hosted Light Lunch and Evening Lunch on Channel 4 before presenting The Great British Bake Off together from 2010-2016, leaving when the show moved to Channel 4.

She has appeared on several comedy panel shows including Mock the Week, Have I Got News For You, QI, and Room 101.

She presented the travel series Japan in 2019 and last year appeared on The Masked Singer as Dragon, finishing in fifth place.

Richard Osman

Osman is a presenter and author who came to prominence through presenting the quiz show Pointless alongside comedian Alexander Armstrong.

He currently presents the celebrity quiz show Richard Osman’s House of Games and appeared in the second season of Taskmaster, coming in second place.

Osman has written two mystery novels The Thursday Murder Club and The Man Who Died Twice, and co-authored several general knowledge books with Armstrong.

Richard Osman

Matt Lucas

Lucas is an actor and comedian who began his career working with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer on Shooting Stars, before becoming famous as part of a double act with David Walliams.

Lucas and Walliams starred in the poorly aged sketch shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.

He has also acted in several films including Alice in Wonderland, Bridesmaids, Paddington, and Sherlock Gnomes.

In 2020 he took over as a presenter of The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding who was Sandi Toksvig.

Matt Lucas

Anna Maxwell Martin

Martin is an actress whose career began in London stage shows before she took on screen roles.

She starred as Esther Summerson in the Dickens adaptation Bleak House, and Elizabeth Darcy in Death Comes to Pemberley.

Her other roles include playing Mary Shelley in The Frankenstein Chronicles and DCS Patricia Carmichael in police drama Line of Duty.

Martin won Baftas for her performance in Bleak House and in a Channel 4 adaptation of Poppy Shakespeare.

Anna Maxwell Martin

Ralf Little

Little is a comedy actor whose most iconic roles include playing Antony Royle in The Royle Family and Jonny in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

He was also the narrator in comedy series Borderline and starred as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise.

Little has also had small parts in Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders, and Inside No. 9.

Ralf Little

When is Who Do You Think You Are on TV?

The first episode of season 19 will premiere on BBC One on 26 May at 9pm.