Stars have stepped out on to the red carpet in their finery during one of the most important occasions for the film industry

One of the most stylish events in film, Cannes Film Festival , has returned.

The 75th annual event is well underway in Cannes, France , and as always the celebrity attendees have showcased some show-stopped red carpet glamour.

So, just what is Cannes Film Festival, and what are some of the best outfits we’ve seen so far?

Here’s what you need to know.

Best outfits worn by celebrities at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

What is the Cannes Film Festival?

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event, held to celebrate the very best in international cinema.

Every year, films compete for the festival’s famous top prize - the Palme d’Or

In terms of fashion, the festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year.

A-list stars travel over from Hollywood to attend, and they do so dressed in their best dresses and suits, many of which are often custom-made for them, haute couture, or have been taken straight off the runway.

This year, the festival began on Tuesday 17 May at the Palais de Festivals and will end on Saturday 28 May.

A host of premieres for upcoming films have been planned for the 12-day festival, including Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, which took place on May 18 and saw the actor return to the festival for the first time in 30 years.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It went ahead in 2021, but was delayed and subject to restrictions – but this year it has returned to its full fashionable glory once again.

Who attended and what did they wear?

The festival always attracts some of the world’s most famous faces, including actors and models.

Here are some of the best outfits we’ve seen at Cannes so far.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a dramatic floral gown when she attended the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Wednesday 18 May. The Dolce and Gabbana gown featured a waterfall of 3D flowers on the skirt, as well as on the arm.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise leaves the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise made an entrance to his first Cannes Film Festival in three decades for the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick - arriving in a navy helicopter.

He wore a smart tailored navy blue suit worn over a white shirt with a bow tie, and also sported the aviator glasses that had become popular all over the world after the release of the first Top Gun film in 1986.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attends the opening ceremony gala dinner for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone stayed true to her heritage with this glittering Sabyasachi saree when she attended the opening ceremony gala dinner.

She looked beautiful in an all-sequined saree with black and gold stripes inspired by the majestic Bengal tiger. The saree is from Aakash Tara’s collection.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Singer and TV personality Rochelle Humes wowed in an elegant floor length black dress when she attended the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick". The daring sheer dress featured a tasteful cut out over her chest and a jewelled bra insert.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima attends the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Model Adriana Lima, who is pregnant with her third child, made sure her baby was the centre of attention when she attended the Chopard "Gentleman’s Evening". She wore a black Balmain dress which wrapped around her growing bump.

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Katherine Langford also attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, and did so wearing a fabulous fuschia outfit from Valentino’s fall/winter 2022 collection. The ensemble was made up of a figure hugging pink jumpsuit, worn under a floor-sweeping jacket and a matching pink bra.

Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Model Josephine Skriver, who is known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, wore a monochrome Tony Couture gown to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin complimented each other with their purple outfits when they attended the Chopard "Gentleman’s Evening".

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Actress Elle Fanning, who is known for playing Aurora in Disney’s Maleficent, looked as pretty as a princess in a nude pink fishtail gown by Armani Privé at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France

Leonnie Hanne commended attention in a layered and ruffled bubblegum pink creation by Nicole + Felicia at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Amandine Petit

Miss France 2021 attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Model Amandine Petit beamed as she attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in a subtle sheer pistachio green gown by Rami Al Ali.

Tallia Storm

Tallia Storm attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Singer-songwriter Tallia Storm, who previously appeared on The X Factor, walked the red carpet in a dress of rainbow colours by Yanina Couture when she attended the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!).

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Actress Eva Longoria wore this incredible form fitting, floor length, silver ombre Cristina Ottaviano bustier gown to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.