Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott will lead coverage of Soccer Aid. (Getty Images)

A star studded lineup of celebrities and athletes will take part in this year’s edition of Soccer Aid and ITV1 are set to provide comprehensive coverage of all the games main talking points.

The annual Soccer Aid event is the biggest charity football match in the UK and it has helped raise money for the UNICEF charity since the inaugural edition in 2006.

The fans in attendance at Old Trafford will also be treated to cameos from former Manchester United icons Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt who are all expected to play some part in the game.

Soccer Aid 2023 is likely to attract a huge audience of fans but who is involved in ITV1 presenting and commentary team this year?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who are the presenters for Soccer Aid 2023?

Alex Scott will join Dermot O'Leary in the ITV studio. (getty images)

Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott return to the studio to present live coverage of the pre-match build up and action from this year’s Soccer Aid fixture.

O’Leary has been a leading presenter of Soccer Aid each year since 2010 and he worked alongside former Sky Sports new presenter Kirsty Gallacher for 11 years before Alex Scott’s arrival in 2021.

The Irish presenter is best known for his role as a presenter on This Morning and he has become one the main faces on the show alongside Alison Hammond after the departure of Philip Schofield.

O’Leary is an experienced presenter who made his TV debut in 1998 and he is also known for his long-running association with the ITV singing show X Factor which he presented between 2007 and 2018.

The former X Factor host will be accompanied at Old Trafford by former England Lionesses footballer Alex Scott.

The former defender enjoyed an incredible playing career from 2004 to 2018 and she represented England on 140 occasions.

Since retiring from football, Scott has worked in a number of TV roles and she has been a pundit and a commentator for BBC Sport and Sky Sports, covering events such as the Premier League, the World Cup and the women’s European Championships.

Scott is also a frequent guest on The One Show and she competed in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Commentary team for Soccer Aid 2023 - rumours

The full commentary team for Soccer Aid 2023 has not yet been confirmed but it appears likely that Sam Matterface will lead the coverage. Matterface is the regular commentator for England football games and he has led coverage of Soccer Aid in previous years.

Ian Stirling, best known as the voiceover star of Love Island, held a co-commentary role in last year’s show and he could be set for a return this year. Prior to 2020, commentary was provided by Clive Tyldesely who has been involved in some of football’s biggest events in his career.

Potential pundits for Soccer Aid 2023