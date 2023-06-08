The likes of Usain Bolt, Jill Scott, Mo Farah and Liam Payne are all taking part in Soccer Aid 2023

Usain Bolt will compete in Soccer Aid 2023. (Getty Images)

Soccer Aid returns to our screens this weekend and fans are eagerly anticipating another clash between England and the Rest of the World XI.

The annual charity football event features TV stars, footballers, celebrities and musicians from around the world and it is designed to help raise money for the world leading children charity UNICEF.

Over the years the celebrity football match has featured some of the biggest names in the world of sport and TV and this year’s event is no exception as rapper Stormzy goes in the dugout against new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The event is expected to raise millions of pounds to support UNICEF and it is a great opportunity for fans to see their favourite celebrities play football including Jill Scott, Mo Farah, Usain Bolt and Liam Payne.

But when is Soccer Aid 2023 and how can fans watch the charity football match on TV? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid 2023 takes place on Sunday 11 June and Manchester United’s football ground Old Trafford will play host to the event.

A number of famous faces have competed in Soccer Aid in recent years. (Getty Images)

Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the Premier League and it holds a huge capacity of 74,310 fans. Over the years the stadium has played host to talented footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and most recently Marcus Rashford.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2023

ITV1 will provide comprehensive coverage of Soccer Aid 2023 and build up to the match begins at 6.30pm.

This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary and former England Lionesses footballer Alex Scott host the pre-match build up for the biggest celebrity football match of the year.

The buildup offers fans an insight into the players pre-match training schedule as well as interviews with England manager Stormzy and Rest of the World boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The game itself kicks off an hour later at 7.30pm and the contest takes place over 90 minutes.

How to stream Soccer Aid 2023