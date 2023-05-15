Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be announced as Chelsea’s new boss for 2023/24 season

A contract is yet to be signed but it has been widely reported that Mauricio Pochettino is set to become Chelsea’s new manager for the 2023/24 season.

The Argentinian coach has been out of work since being sacked from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He had been heavily linked with a return to former club Tottenham after Antonio Conte was relieved of his duties but it was later revealed Pochettino had never officially been approached for the role.

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel and appointed Graham Potter within two days in September, following Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club, but just seven months later the former Brighton boss was sacked with Frank Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge in a caretaker capacity.

As Lampard prepares for his final few games in charge, here is all you need to know about the potential future Blues’ boss...

Mauricio Pochettino’s career record

Following a career as a centre-back where he played for Espanyol, Paris-Saint Germain, Bordeaux and back at Espanyol as well as making 20 appearances for Argentina, the 51-year-old began coaching with his former Barcelona-based team in 2009.

During his three years with the club, Pochettino secured a 32.92% win record before moving on to Southampton. Pochettino’s first win with the Saints was a 3-1 win over reigning champions Manchester City. In his first full season, the Argentinian led Southampton to an eighth place finish, their highest league position since 2002-03 while also recording the highest points tally since the Premier League began in 1992-93.

Pochettino with Harry Kane after being awarded golden boot in May 2017

Following just one season, Pochettino was brought to Tottenham Hotspur where, during a five-and-half-year stint, he led the North London side to four consecutive top four-finishes in the Premier League and a Champions League final in 2019. Spurs were also the Football League Cup runners-up in 2015 under the Argentinian.

Pochettino was removed from his duties in November 2019 and just over a year later, he was appointed the manager of Paris Saint-Germain. During his 18 months in the French capital, Pochettino secured a 65.48% win record and won the League 1 title, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions.

What is Pochettino’s style of play?

The Argentinian 51-year-old is known for high-pressing and an attacking style of football. He often uses a 4-2-3-1 formation and instructs his team to build from the back, intimidate and unsettle opponents with a quick-press system, working the ball into the box.

Throughout his coaching career, Pochettino has also been applauded by pundits for his focus on developing local players from the clubs’ youth academies, getting local government and references’ support. Players coached by the former Spurs boss have also praised his man-management style and guidance with his willingness to advise and encourage players to take charge of their own development.

Who will be in the backroom staff?

It is expected that Pochettino will bring his long-time assistant Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D’Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and his sport scientist son, Sebastiano, to Chelsea with him. Sebastiano also worked with his father during his time at Tottenham and PSG.

What is Pochettino’s salary expected to be?

AllSoccer have suggested that reports claim Chelsea will offer Pochettino £200,000 a week. This amounts to a monthly wage of £400,000 and a net salary of £10.4 million. One of his first wishes is also reportedly to ensure N’Golo Kante signs a new contract with the Blues.

Kante has been named as part of a five-man shortlist of players whom the Argentine is expected to try and keep at the club. While there had been links to Bayern Munich, PSG and Barcelona for the Frenchman, the 31-year-old has suggested he will stay with the Blues saying: “It’s an exciting project for the club.