Everything to know about the 12th edition of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF charity match.

Mauricio Pochettino has been unveiled as the latest addition to the 2023 Soccer Aid for UNICEF lineup. The Argentinian will join the management team for the World XI, alongside his assistant coach Jesus Perez and Soccer Aid regulars Martin Compston and Robbie Keane.

Pochettino will return to the touchline this summer, where he will be hoping to steer his team to their seventh title. The former Spurs boss is eager to get back out in front of roaring English football supporters as well.

“I love English football stadiums, the passion the fans show for the game and the atmosphere they create, so it will be great to feel that again next month,” he said.”

When and where is Soccer Aid 2023?

General view inside Old Trafford stadium

This year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF will take place at Old Trafford on Sunday, June 11th. This will be the seventh time the match has been hosted at the Theatre of Dreams, and the aim is to beat the current record attendance.

The biggest turnout for a Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford was in 2018, when 71,965 watched England lift the trophy. This is also the current overall Soccer Aid attendance record.

Can I get tickets to Soccer Aid 2023?

Tickets for the 12th instalment of Soccer Aid are currently on sale and can be purchased directly through the official website. Adult prices start from £20 for ‘Category D’ seats and go up to £100 for a ‘Premium Seat’ which includes access to premium facilities, as well as a hot food and alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink item per person.

How can I watch Soccer Aid 2023?

If you can’t make it down to Old Trafford to watch the action in person, the event will be shown live on ITV and STV for UK viewers.

Who is playing at Soccer Aid 2023?

The 2023 Soccer Aid lineup

Another exciting roster will see some familiar faces return to the Soccer Aid pitch this year, but plenty of debutants are also ready and raring to go. This year’s England captain will be Euro 2022 champion and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott, who is joined by nine fellow former internationals.

Eni Aluko, Nicky Butt, Gary Cahill, Karen Carney, Jermain Defoe, David James, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, and Jack Wilshere will all pull on the white jersey.

As well as the ex-professionals, other household names will be competing to bring it home for England. Social media personality Chunkz, actor and presenter Danny Dyer, and the great Sir Mo Farah are just a few who have also received the call-up.

At the hilt, regular Soccer Aid managers Harry Redknapp, Emma Hayes, and Vicky McClure will be joined by rap sensation Stormzy this year.

Pochettino will join Keane, Compston, and Perez in rivalling the English quartet as they look to secure a fifth consecutive win for the Soccer Aid World XI. Usain Bolt will captain the side and will be joined by his fair share of fellow athletes.

World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medallist with the US national team Heather O’Reilly is in the squad, as well as Francesco Totti, Nani, and boxer Tommy Fury.

Here are the full team lineups so far:

England lineup — Jill Scott (c), Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Chunkz, Joel Corry, Eni Aluko, David James, Scarlette Douglas, Nicky Butt, Liam Payne, Danny Dyer.

England managers — Stormzy, Zavon Hines, Harry Redknapp, Emma Hayes, Vicky McClure, David Seaman.

Word XI lineup — Usain Bolt (c), Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett, Kem Cetinay, Mo Gilligan, Patrice Evra, Maisie Adam, Tommy Fury, Heather O’Reilly, Kaylyn Kyle, Noah Beck, Ben Foster, Roberto Carlos, Nani, Francesco Totti, Gabriel Batistuta, Leon Edwards.

World XI managers — Mauricio Pochettino, Jesus Perez, Martin Compston, Robbie Keane.