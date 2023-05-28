The former St Helens Rugby League coach Daniel Anderson has been left paralysed following a surfing incident which took place in December 2022. Anderson, 56, went into cardiac arrest after the incident and was dragged from the water where he was saved by two off-duty paramedics who were on the beach in Central Coast, New South Wales.

Anderson has said he is lucky to be alive following the accident but he has been left a quadriplegic, meaning he will get bits of movement back but there will be some areas which will never be able to move again.

A fundraising initiative has been launched with the help of the National Rugby League and Anderson’s former clubs to help him and his family with the essential equipment, home modifications and specialist physiotherapy.

Here is all you need to know about what Daniel Anderson has said following the announcement...

Daniel Anderson ahead of 2009 NRL Grand Final in Sydney

Who is Daniel Anderson?

Daniel Anderson first made his name in the NRL where he took New Zealand Warriors to their first Grand Final in 2002. He also coached New Zealand before beginning a three-year deal with Saints in 2005.

Anderson guided the Saints to the League Leaders Shield, Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup treble in 2006. His efforts led him to be named as the BBC Sports Personality Coach of the Year. Sains won the Challenge Cup in 2007 and 2008 as well as the World Club Challenge in 2007 and they reached the Grand Final in 2007 and 2008.

The Australian went on to guide the Parramatta Eels to the 2009 NRL Grand Final before joining the Sydney Roosters as head of recruitment - a role he will continue during his rehabilitation.

What’s been said?

The former coach has said: “I’m very lucky the paramedics were there. I was obviously in a bad way. If they weren’t there, who knows how it would have finished up.

In his first interview since the accident, the Australian spoke of how X-rays showed severe compression of his spinal cord and he was classified as an incomplete quadriplegic. “In complete means that you can get little bts back but some things you never can.

“No-one can tell you categorically what, if any, movement you get back, but after four days I was wiggling my big toe. Right now I need assistance with everything - brushing my teeth, feeding, bathing, having a coffee.

I’ve got slight movement in my right hand. Three weeks ago I couldn’t do that. It’s progress. You’ve got to learn how to use muscles again, “You’ve got to learn to try to do the ordinary things in everyday life. Getting in and out of bed or picking up a sandwich. I still can’t feed myself but that’s one of many goals I’ve got.

“I want to try to stand. But there’s no long-term prognosis. They can’t tell where it’s going to finish. It’s a long road. You can’t equate this predicament to the pressures of coaching, but the mental strength you’ve got to have in tough times in football helps.