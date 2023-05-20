Katie Taylor is preparing to step into the ring for a blockbuster homecoming fight.
The Irish boxer will take on Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday (20 May) night. It is the second major sporting event in Ireland's capital on the day after the European Rugby Champions Cup final.
Katie Taylor is undefeated as a professional and is the lightweight champion. It is the first time she has fought on Irish soil in her career and the 36-year-old will be hoping its a happy homecoming.
She will face England's Chantelle Cameron in the ring, who is light-welterweight champion. Despite also being undefeated in her 17 career fights the 32-year-old is the underdog.
Is Taylor vs Cameron on TV?
The fight is available on DAZN - which is a sports streaming service. It has recently launched a TV channel on Sky - 429 - which is available only for subscribers to both Sky and DAZN.
Is there a livestream for Taylor vs Cameron?
DAZN will be streamed live on DAZN for subscribers - if you have a subscription to the service to be able to watch the fight.
What can you watch DAZN on?
If you are wanting to use DAZN to watch the fight and wonder what devices you can get the streaming service on, it is available on the following:
Mobile devices
- iPhone
- iPad
- Android phones
- Android tablets
- Amazon Fire tablet
TV and streaming
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire stick
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- Google Chromecast
- LG Smart TV
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Smart TV
Game consoles
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X | S
What time is the fight?
The fight takes place at the 3Arena in Dublin. The night's events will begin at 7pm in Ireland and the UK with a series of undercard fights taking place before the main bout later in the night.
What time is Taylor vs Cameron ring walk?
The ring walk for the main event at the 3Arena is scheduled to begin at approximately 10.31pm. The timings could change depending on the length of the undercard fights - but it will be around that time.
Taylor vs Cameron will take place following the ring walk.
What is the fight purse?
The Irish Mirror reports that Katie Taylor is set for a bumper purse from the fight - the biggest from her career so far. She usually receives, according to the paper, €700,000 to €1M in her recent fights.
Taylor is expected to take home between €1M and €3M for the fight at the 3Arena in Dublin on 20 May. Cameron will take home less than her rival - and reportedly received €500,000 for each of her last three fights.
Who is on the undercard?
The full fight card for the boxing at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday - including the undercard fights - is as follows, according to DAZN:
- Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron; For Cameron's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women's super lightweight titles
- Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix; Lightweight
- Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf; Super welterweight
- Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis; Super welterweight
- Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane; Heavyweight
- Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O'Maison; Welteweight
- Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska; Flyweight
What has been said before the fight?
Katie Taylor is relishing the “biggest night” of her illustrious career. Speaking at the weigh-in on Friday (19 May), Taylor said: “I’m so proud to be here and represent this great nation and I’m going to give it my all and become a two-weight undisputed champion. It will absolutely be the biggest night of my career so far.”
“This is absolutely incredible, seeing the crowd here, thank you so much for all the support,” added Taylor. “To bring big-time boxing back to this great nation, this is a nation who loves our sport, loves our boxing. I cannot wait to get a hold of those belts.”
Cameron, who will have height and reach advantages over Taylor, has not been unduly tested in her 17 wins, eight inside the distance, and has seemed unfazed by all the hysteria surrounding her opponent.
“Cool heads in a hot kitchen, it’s just down to business,” said Cameron, who claimed all four major world titles last November by beating Jessica McCaskill. I’ll bring everything I’ve got.”