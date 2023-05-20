Katie Taylor will face Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin

Katie Taylor is preparing to step into the ring for a blockbuster homecoming fight.

The Irish boxer will take on Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday (20 May) night. It is the second major sporting event in Ireland's capital on the day after the European Rugby Champions Cup final.

Katie Taylor is undefeated as a professional and is the lightweight champion. It is the first time she has fought on Irish soil in her career and the 36-year-old will be hoping its a happy homecoming.

She will face England's Chantelle Cameron in the ring, who is light-welterweight champion. Despite also being undefeated in her 17 career fights the 32-year-old is the underdog.

Is Taylor vs Cameron on TV?

The fight is available on DAZN - which is a sports streaming service. It has recently launched a TV channel on Sky - 429 - which is available only for subscribers to both Sky and DAZN.

Is there a livestream for Taylor vs Cameron?

DAZN will be streamed live on DAZN for subscribers - if you have a subscription to the service to be able to watch the fight.

Eddie Hearn with Chantelle Cameron (right) and Katie Taylor (picture by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

What can you watch DAZN on?

If you are wanting to use DAZN to watch the fight and wonder what devices you can get the streaming service on, it is available on the following:

Mobile devices

iPhone

iPad

Android phones

Android tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

TV and streaming

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

Game consoles

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X | S

What time is the fight?

The fight takes place at the 3Arena in Dublin. The night's events will begin at 7pm in Ireland and the UK with a series of undercard fights taking place before the main bout later in the night.

What time is Taylor vs Cameron ring walk?

The ring walk for the main event at the 3Arena is scheduled to begin at approximately 10.31pm. The timings could change depending on the length of the undercard fights - but it will be around that time.

Taylor vs Cameron will take place following the ring walk.

What is the fight purse?

The Irish Mirror reports that Katie Taylor is set for a bumper purse from the fight - the biggest from her career so far. She usually receives, according to the paper, €700,000 to €1M in her recent fights.

Taylor is expected to take home between €1M and €3M for the fight at the 3Arena in Dublin on 20 May. Cameron will take home less than her rival - and reportedly received €500,000 for each of her last three fights.

Who is on the undercard?

The full fight card for the boxing at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday - including the undercard fights - is as follows, according to DAZN:

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron; For Cameron's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women's super lightweight titles

Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix; Lightweight

Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf; Super welterweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis; Super welterweight

Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane; Heavyweight

Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O'Maison; Welteweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska; Flyweight

What has been said before the fight?

Katie Taylor is relishing the “biggest night” of her illustrious career. Speaking at the weigh-in on Friday (19 May), Taylor said: “I’m so proud to be here and represent this great nation and I’m going to give it my all and become a two-weight undisputed champion. It will absolutely be the biggest night of my career so far.”

“This is absolutely incredible, seeing the crowd here, thank you so much for all the support,” added Taylor. “To bring big-time boxing back to this great nation, this is a nation who loves our sport, loves our boxing. I cannot wait to get a hold of those belts.”

Cameron, who will have height and reach advantages over Taylor, has not been unduly tested in her 17 wins, eight inside the distance, and has seemed unfazed by all the hysteria surrounding her opponent.