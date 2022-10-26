Everything you need to know ahead of Katie Taylor and Karen Carabajal’s lightweight championship fight

The Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor will fight in her seventh defence since becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world when she takes on Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal this weekend. This is the first time Taylor is back in action after her split-decision win over Amanda Serrano earlier this year at Madison Square Gardens and she will take on the unbeaten Carabajal in London this weekend.

Taylor vs Serrano made history after the two lightweight boxers became the first women to headline Madison Square Gardens when they fought in Taylor’s sixth defence of the title. This weekend’s fight will not be quite MSG but will be by far the biggest fight of Carabajal’s career as she has never fought for a title or fought outside of Argentina.

However, this has not deterred the Argentinian’s determination to take home the belts. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the fight, Carabajal has said: “I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie. The hard work has paid off. I’m not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts will come back to Argentina with me!”

Taylor, on the other hand, has another goal in mind ahead of her upcoming bout. Speaking to the PA News Agency, the ‘Bray Bomber’ has said: “the only thing that can actually top what happened at Madison Square Garden would be a big homecoming final at Croke Park, 80,000 people. I’ve been a professional boxer for six years and I haven’t actually fought at home, so I can’t wait to make that homecoming fight. I hope that can happen.”

With only a few days to go until the fight, here is all you need to know ahead of Taylor vs Carabajal.

When is Taylor vs Carabajal?

The upcoming 10-round bout will take place on Saturday 29 October 2022 and is set to be staged at Wembley Arena, London. The pair are expected to make their ringwalks around 10pm BST but this will depend on the timings of the undercard fights.

How to watch Taylor vs Carabajal

DAZN will have the coverage of the fight this weekend and it will be available to stream in over 200 countries. Fans can stream the fight via the DAZN app on the TV or on any mobile and tablet device. Subscription for DAZN costs from £7.99/month.

Taylor vs Carabajal undercard

Kate Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal - WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and the Ring lightweight titles.

Jordan Gill vs Kiko Martinez

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Peter Dobson

Gary Cully vs TBA

John Hedges vs TBA

Jordan Reynolds vs TBA

Johnny Fisher vs TBA

How do Taylor and Carabajal match up?

Taylor is 36-years-old and fights an Orthodox stance. In her 21 fights, she remains unbeaten since her debut in 2016. Six of Taylor’s wins have been by knockout. The Irish boxer stands at 5ft 4inches and is 61kg. Carabajal, 32, also fights in an Orthodox stance and is unbeaten in her 19 fights but has fought in less high-profile bouts compared to Taylor. The Argentinian, who is 5ft 5in tall, has won two of her fights by knockout.

What is the prize money?

Taylor currently holds top contract deal with boxing promotion and as per her contract, reported by totalsportal, Taylor is guaranteed a payday of $1m following her fight with Carabajal. The Argentinian, on the other hand, will receive $250k. Both these figures do not take into account any potential pay-per-view costs.

What are the odds?

