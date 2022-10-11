Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off in their rescheduled middleweight title fight this weekend

The fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall to become undisputed middleweight champion of the world was postponed from Saturday 10 September, following the death of Her Majesty the Queen as the country went into a period of mourning.

Now, the historic fight is back on, as Shields and Marshall headline an all female boxing card which could see the fighters compete for some serious prize money.

Shields, 27, is currently the unified WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight world champion while Great Britain’s Marshall, 31, holds the WBO Belt.

They have had a long-standing rivarly which has dated back to when Marshall defeated Shields on points as amateurs back in 2012 - this loss marking the American’s only loss in her fighting history.

Shields agreed to a three-bout, seven figure contract with Sky Sports, which has included in it the fight with Marshall, although much of the financial agreement’s of the deal have been kept under wraps.

With only a few days to go, here is all you need to do know about the Shields v Marshall prize money...

When is Shields v Marshall?

The two fighters will meet this weekend, Saturday 15 October 2022 and London’s O2 Arena. The main card is expected to start at 7pm BST with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10pm, however this time will depend on the length of the undercard fights.

According to reports, Shields will take home $1million

What is the prize money for Shields v Marshall?

The nature of Shields’ agreement with Sky has meant the exact prize money has been kept under wraps and appears to not yet be confirmed.

According to reports, Shields earned around $1million from her February bout against Ema Kozin, where she won the WBF middleweight title - it is thought she will earn around the same for her fight against Marshall.

Marshall, on the other hand, earned a guaranteed $350,000 payday when she faced Femke Hermans in April to defend her WBO middleweight title and it is currently not known what she is set to earn from her fight with Shields.

What are Shields and Marshall’s career earnings?

According to Sport Paedia and fullcelebs.com, the American fighter Shields has a net worth of around $4million. She has an amateur record of 64-1 while her professional record is 12-0.

It is believed, according to SportsKeeda, that Shields has earned $1.3million through boxing and in addition to earning around £1million for her bout against Kozin, she is thought to have been paid around $300,000 for her previous fight against Ivana Habazin.

Marshall has an estimated net worth of $2.4million according to SportingNews. She has an undefeated record and 10 of her 12 professional victories have come by knockout.

According to Mashoor.Media, the British fighter earns between $30,000-40,000 per fight, at least before any additional pay outs are added to the total.

How to watch Shields v Marshall?

Sky Sports will continue to have the coverage for the hotly anticipated bout between the two middleweight champions.

Coverage is set to begin at around 7.30pm with early undercard bouts on a live stream from 5pm.

Who is on the undercard?