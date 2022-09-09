The sporting world continue to react to Thursday’s news

Despite widespread cancellations, a number of sporting events will go ahead this weekend in the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, and will be succeeded on the throne by her son, Charles.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The news of the Queen’s death ushered in a period of national mourning, and despite no official obligation for them to do so, a number of sporting governing bodies have taken the decision to postpone fixtures and events as a mark of respect.

There are, however, several sporting events that will go ahead this weekend, as detailed below...

Which sports will go ahead this weekend?

Despite the decision to postpone many fixtures across a number of sports, there are still some events which are due to go ahead.

The start of the new Premiership Rugby season was scheduled for Friday evening, but will now go ahead on Saturday instead.

West Country rivals Bristol and Bath will now play on Saturday at 17:30 BST, but as yet, there has been no rescheduled date set for Sale’s clash with Northampton.

All three games originally scheduled for Saturday, as well as Wasps’ visit to Gloucester on Sunday, will go ahead as planned.

Fixtures will begin with a minute’s silence and players will wear black armbands.

In rugby league, the Super League have announced it will “pay its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning”, but also confirmed that Friday’s first Super League Elimination Play-Off in Perpignan will go ahead as scheduled, with a minute’s silence before kick-off and the players sporting black armbands.

Saturday’s Elimination Play-Off between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils will also go ahead.

Elsewhere, the England and Wales Cricket Board have announced that England’s Test match against South Africa will resume at the Oval tomorrow as schedueled.

England women's T20 against India will also go ahead as planned on Saturday.

Golf could well follow cricket as return with the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday, after the European Tour Group also called off play on Friday.

In boxing, a decision is expected soon regarding events over the weekend, including Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall.

Friday’s weigh-in for the fight took place behind closed doors, althought The Independent report that the bout itself could be “in doubt”.

The Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled this weekend. Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Likewise, tennis at the US Open will continue, but has paid tributes to the Queen with moments of silence and photo montages.

Finally, the Great North Run will go ahead as planned on Sunday, it has been confirmed.