Charles was appointed as monarch following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle

Former Prince Charles has confirmed which name he will use as the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

He assumed the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as Balmoral Castle on 8 September.

There had been questions over the official title he will use as king, however, Clarence House has now confirmed the official name of the King.

Charles, who was appointed King upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, has confirmed the name he will use as monarch. (Credit: Getty Images)

What will Charles be called?

It has been confirmed that Charles will use the title King Charles III, with the new monarch choosing it himself.

Prior to his succession, there had been specualtion that he could use “George” as a name upon assuming the throne.

He had been given this as one of his given names upon birth, and also was said to hold King George VII in high esteem.

Additionally, the use of the title would be a tribute to his grandmother, Queen Mother, who was also favourable of the former monarch.

However, the new King has decided to use his Christian name, possibly as a tribute to his mother who also chose to use her own name.

Prime Minister first referred to King Charles III in her address outside Downing Street regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the title being confirmed by Clarence House shortly after.

Have monarchs ever changed their name?

Despite deciding to stick with ‘Charles’, if he has chosen a different name, the King would not be alone in doing so.

Possibly the most notable monarch to change their name upon assuming the throne was Queen Victoria.

Queen Victoria, the second-longest reigning monarch, was actually born Alexandrina Victoria.

King Edward VII was actually born Albert Edward and known as “Bertie”, while Charles’ grandfather, George VI, was also born as Albert.

Which ‘Charles’ have reigned as monarch before?

As the third of his name, there have been two other King Charles’ to acend to the British throne.

Charles I was crowned king in 1625 and reigned until his death in 1649.

Charles I was also the first and only monarch of the United Kingdom to be publicly tried and executed for treason.

The linage of the name continued with his son, Charles II, who was also known as the ‘merry monarch’.