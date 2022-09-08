Buckingham Palace have said that the Queen “remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement shortly after noon on Thursday explaining the monarch’s current situation, and outlining doctors’ advice that she is kept under observation.

The Queen has missed a number of engagements in recent months, including the state opening of parliament and a Jubilee service at St Paul’s.

It is widely known that there are plans in place for a period of national mourning in the event of the Queen’s passing, which would have an effect on a number of aspects of daily life, including sporting fixtures.

What is the current situation regarding the Queen’s health?

The Queen is under “medical supervision” at Balmoral, with doctors concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday saying royal medics had concerns.

A spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s immediate family members are on their way to Balmoral, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch, 96, has ongoing mobility issues, and looked bright but frail on Tuesday as she met with Liz Truss to confirm the latter’s appointment as Prime Minister.

Speaking on the Queens’ health concerns, the Prime Minister said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

Will football fixtures be cancelled when the Queen dies?

The passing of the Queen would start a period of mourning across the United Kingdom, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.

As part of that plan, which is set out for the nine days following the monarch’s death, sports fixtures would indeed be postponed.

Various other events would also be cancelled, while the Stock Exchange would close, and Parliament would hastily reconvene if not in session.

Flags across the country would be put to half mast, and TV and radio stations would broadcast alternative schedules.

What was cancelled in the wake of Princess Diana’s death?

When Princess Diana tragically passed away on Sunday August 31st 1997, a number of events were cancelled or postponed.

From a footballing perspective, a Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United that was due to take place later in the day was called off.

Likewise, all Football League matches that were scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 September were either moved to the previous Friday or the following Sunday as the nation observed the day of Diana’s funeral. There were no Premier League matches scheduled due to international fixtures.