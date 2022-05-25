Queen Elizabeth II is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother

Queen Elizabeth II has this year celebrated 70 years on the throne, and has become the longest serving monarch in Britain.

But, just when did the Queen ascend to the throne , how many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren does she have, and who is next in line to the throne?

Here’s everything you need to know.

How many children does the Queen have?

Queen Elizabeth II had four children with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Their first child, Charles Prince of Wales, was born on 14 November 1948. He is now 73 years old.

Their first and only daughter, Anne, The Princess Royal, was born on 15 August 1950. She is 71 years old.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, now aged 62, followed almost ten years later on 19 February 1960.

The couple’s final child, Edward, Earl of Wessex, was born on 10 March 1964 and is now 58 years of age.

How many grandchildren does the Queen have?

The Queen has eight grandchildren.

Prince Charles had two children with his late ex-wife Princess Diana; 39 year old Prince William and 37 year old Prince Harry.

Princess Anne also had two children with her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips. Peter Phillips is 44 years old and Zara Tindall is 41. This makes them the eldest grandson and granddaughter of the Queen.

Prince Andrew had two daughters with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Princess Beatrice is 33 and her sister Princess Eugenie is 32.

Prince Edward also had a son and a daughter. Lady Louise Windsor was born in 2003 and James, Viscount Severn, was born 2007. They are the Queen’s youngest grandchildren.

How many great grandchildren does the Queen have?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had two sons and a daughter. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the parents of Prince George of Cambridge, age 8, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, age 7, and Prince Louis of Cambridge, age 4.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had two children; three year old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and 11 month old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Peter Phillips has two daughters with his ex-wife Autumn Phillips; 11 year old Savannah Phillips and 10 year old Isla Phillips.

Zara Tindall also had three children with her husband Mike Tindall. Eight year old Mia Grace Tindall was born in 2014, followed by three year old Lena Elizabeth Tindall in 2018 and one year old Lucas Philip Tindall in 2021.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child, eight month old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in September 2021.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February 2021.

The Royal family tree, showing the Queen’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

When was the Queen born and how old is she?

Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 and is 96 years old to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Her Majesty does, however, have two birthdays .

The Queen has a second ‘official’ state birthday occurring on the second Saturday in June. But, in 2022, it has been moved to Thursday 2 June to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Delaying the official celebration of the monarch’s birthday is a tradition dating back to Georgian times, under George II.

He began the tradition in 1748 as his birthday, in November, meant he could not have the big public celebration he wanted.

King George II also decided to combine his celebration with Trooping the Colour , which is an annual military parade in June.

Now, the Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British monarch for over 260 years.

When did Her Majesty become the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth II became the reigning monarch of the UK in 1952.

Her Majesty was crowned in 1953 in Westminster Abbey, but her accession took place the year earlier, in February 1952.

Princess Elizabeth acceded the throne at the age of 25 after her father, King George VI died on 6 February 1952.

She was the eldest of the King’s two daughters, and so was the next in line to the throne.

The King’s death came after a prolonged illness, and he passed away during his sleep in the Royal Estate at Sandringham.

The Queen had been in Kenya during this time, and subsequently became the first Sovereign to accede while abroad in over 200 years.

This year, Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the throne and became the longest reigning British monarch.

Who is next in line to the throne?

Succession to the British throne is determined by many factors.

Under common law, the Crown is inherited by a sovereign’s children or by a childless sovereign’s nearest collateral line, such as a sibling, niece, nephew or cousin.

The Succession to the Crown Act (2013) amended the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement to end the system of male primogeniture, under which a younger son can displace an elder daughter in the line of succession.

This means that males and females now both have equal rights to ascension to the throne, and the Act applies to those born after 28 October 2011.

Next in line to the throne is the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles.

Prince Charles is next in the line to the throne.

The second in line to the throne is Prince Charles’ eldest son Prince William.

Prince William is second in the line to the throne.

The third in line to the throne is Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George.

This will be followed by Prince George’s sister, Princess Charlotte, and his younger brother, Prince Louis.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne.

Sixth in line is Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne.