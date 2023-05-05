Charles is set to be crowned King to mark his official ascension to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The first coronation in the UK for 70 years is expected to attract huge viewing figures and street parties, despite the rainy weather forecast. The ceremony comes as part of an action packed weekend which includes a star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
The coronation service for Charles begins at 11am on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey. This is followed by The King’s procession at 2pm which runs for around 1.3 miles . The royal family will then gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The coronation concert is scheduled to take place a day later at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May.
The King's Coronation live
Freya Ridings pulls out of Coronation Concert due to sickness
British singer-songwriter Freya Ridings has pulled out of Sunday's Coronation Concert “due to being unwell and therefore unable to perform”.
The BBC says the Lost Without You singer, 29, was scheduled to perform a duet with classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench during the concert, celebrating the crowning of the King and Queen Consort.
She will be replaced by fellow British singer-songwriter Zak Abel.
Abel joins a star-studded line-up which includes Take That, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as including Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.
The event, on Sunday in the grounds of Windsor Castle, will be in front of a crowd of 20,000 people - as well as a host of invited guests - and will be broadcast on BBC television and radio stations.
Bad weather forecast
Sadly the King's coronation is at risk of being drowned out by torrential downpours. This could already affect the RAF flypast, and may make Charles' procession a rather damp squib.
The Met Office has predicted conditions in the south and elsewhere will be “humid” with highs of 17C in London, but heavy and thundery downpours are expected.
RAF flypast at risk
A flypast to celebrate the King’s coronation is at risk of being cancelled due to poor weather, my colleague Matthew Mohan-Hickson reports. The Red Arrows, Spitfire and other aircraft are take part in a flypast as part of the celebrations for King Charles’ coronation on Saturday. However due to the latest forecast there is a "50/50" chance it could be axed.
Sailors, soldiers, and aviators from across the UK and the breadth of the Commonwealth will accompany Charles and Camilla to and from Westminster Abbey. Later in the day, military personnel will conduct a six-minute flypast of more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – flying over The Mall in central London.
Key timings
The RAF flypast (which is weather dependent) is due to take place at 2.30pm. The coronation concert is scheduled to take place a day later at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May.
