Follow the latest news, analysis and reaction for the coronation of King Charles III.

Charles is set to be crowned King to mark his official ascension to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The first coronation in the UK for 70 years is expected to attract huge viewing figures and street parties, despite the rainy weather forecast. The ceremony comes as part of an action packed weekend which includes a star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

The coronation service for Charles begins at 11am on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey. This is followed by The King’s procession at 2pm which runs for around 1.3 miles . The royal family will then gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The coronation concert is scheduled to take place a day later at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May.

Follow the latest news, updates and reaction from the NationalWorld team on the live blog below.