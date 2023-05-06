The Duke of Sussex was booed as he arrived at Westminster Abbey along with the Duke of York

Prince Harry was greeted by boos by crowds in London as he made his way to Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation.

Boos rang out around Hyde Park as the Duke of Sussex appeared on the big screen early on Saturday morning (6 May).

NationalWorld reporter Imogen Howse was at the scene as the crowd jeered, although the unfriendly welcome was met with some push back from members of the public, with one woman responding: “That’s not very nice”.

But Prince Harry, 38, was not the only one to be greeted with a somewhat frosty reception. The Duke of York was also booed by the crowd as he was driven down The Mall in a state car. Parts of the crowd in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace voiced their derision as the disgraced Prince Andrew as he travelled past.

By contrast, the Prince and Princess of Wales were met with big cheers as they made their way to the abbey with their children Prince George, who is one of theKing’s pages of honour, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke of York and Princess Royal arrived at Westminster Abbey along with the Duke of Sussex. Anne, Andrew and Harry then all entered the abbey together just before 10.40am.

Harry is attending the event alone as he wife Meghan Markle is staying in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet. The decision followed a huge rift between among the royals after Harry and Meghan abandoned their working royal responsibilities, and the controversy that followed the release of a Netflix documentary and Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare.

The book contained several allegations against the Royal Family, inclduing Prince William allegedly assaulting Harry, calling Camilla “dangerous” and scrutinising King Charles’ parenting.

Harry relegated to third row

The Duke of Sussex has been relegated to third row for the coronation service as he took his place alongside minor, non-working members of the royal family.

He is seated by his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eurgenie, and was placed between Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Also in the third row, at the other end from Harry, was the Duke of York, who stopped using the title His Royal Highness in an official capacity in January 2022. He wore his Order of the Garter robe which holds special significance for the royals.

Prince Harry was seen nodding and smiling to members of the congregation as he made his way to his seat ahead of the service. He is dressed in a morning suit rather than a military uniform, despite his 10 years of service in the Army.

He is not permitted to wear military dress as he is no longer a working member of the royal family. Similarly, Prince Andrew is also dressed in a morning suit as he too is no longer a working royal and will have no formal role in the coronation.

The move follows royal protocol set at previous state occasions, including the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

