Prince Andrew has reportedly been thrown out of his Buckingham Palace suite while it undergoes reparations

King Charles III has banned Prince Andrew from using his suite rooms at Buckingham Palace, according to reports.

The Duke of York is said to have slept with a perfectly arranged teddy bear collection whilst there. But the cuddly toys, along with other personal possessions have been removed from the Chamber Floor as the palace undergoes a £369 million renovation.

Andrew was allegedly thrown out of his palace office last year and told not to use the property as an address for correspondence.

The news comes nearly a year after the Duke reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Matthews over her sexual abuse claims.

But why has Prince Andrew been removed from his Buckingham Palace suite and what have royal sources told the media? Here is everything you need to know.

Has Prince Andrew been removed from Buckingham Palace?

Prince Andrew has been removed from his suite at Buckingham Palace while the palace undergoes renovations. It is highly unlikely that he will return to his old room, say reports.

A royal source told The Sun newspaper: “The king has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew.

“First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters. Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce.”

Where does Prince Andrew live?

Since 2004, Prince Andrew and his family have been based in a 31 room mansion known as The Royal Lodge. The building is situated in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England.

The home was formerly the Windsor residence of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother from 1951 until her death in 2002.

King Charles is believed to be open to allowing his brother to sleep in other royal buildings when he’s in London - with St James’ Palace being one possible option.

What was Prince Andrew accused of?

Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17-years-old, which he denied.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied all the allegations against him. During an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, the Duke claimed to have no recollection of ever meeting Virginia Giuffre and that her account of their London meeting, nightclub visit and sex at a house in Belgravia “didn’t happen.”

