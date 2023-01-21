King Charles and Queen’s Consort Camilla will be coronated at Westminster Abbey

Buckingham Palace has revealed new details on plans for the King’s coronation.

Charles III will be coronated on Saturday, 6 May and the country will get a bank holiday on Monday, 8 May to mark the occasion. Further information about events that will take place over the weekend.

It includes a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, a concert featuring global stars and a day of volunteering. The coronation will be an “occasion for celebration and pageantry”.

King Charles III became the monarch in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died at Balmoral Castle and sparked a period of mourning across the country.

Here is the latest details about the coronation:

King Charles and Queen’s Consort will be coronated at Westminster Abbey

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday (6 May) morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. According to the palace it will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”.

The service will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”. Charles and Camilla will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “the King’s procession”, and after the service they will return to the palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “the coronation procession”, joined by other members of the royal family.

Balcony appearance from royals

At the palace, Charles and Camilla will be joined by family members on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events. The palace has not said exactly which family members will appear in the coronation procession or on the balcony.

Global stars to perform at concert for coronation

On the Sunday (7 May), “global music icons and contemporary stars” descend on Windsor Castle for the coronation concert which will be broadcast live on the BBC. Several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets through a national ballot held by the BBC.

The audience will also include volunteers from the King and Queen Consort’s charity affiliations. The show will feature a world-class orchestra playing interpretations of musical favourites fronted by “some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance”, the palace said.

The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the castle’s east lawn and will also include a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen. The Coronation Choir, a diverse group that will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will also make an appearance.

A new documentary exploring the formation of The Coronation Choir will tell the stories of the people representing the many faces and voices of the country. The Coronation Choir will appear alongside The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance on the night.

The palace said the centrepiece of the coronation concert, dubbed “lighting up the nation”, will see the country join together in celebration as landmarks across the UK are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

King Charles III

Date for coronation street parties

Meanwhile, people are invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” on Sunday (7 May), overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013. The palace said thousands of events are expected to take place in streets, gardens and parks in every corner of the UK.

“The big help out”

Monday, a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”.

Organised by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the big help out aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

The palace said in tribute to the King’s public service, the big help out “will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas”.

The aim of the day is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

Tens of thousands expected in London for coronation

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said tens of thousands of people are expected to visit London to experience the coronation.

