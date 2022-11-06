King Charles III’s coronation will take place in May 2023

The Government has announced an additional bank holiday to mark the coronation of the King next year.

Downing Street confirmed that it will take place across the UK. The bank holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the coronation on Saturday 6 May.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that it will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate. The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was also a bank holiday in 1953.

The announcement follows calls from Tory MPs for the Government to either move the early May bank holiday from 1 May to coincide with the coronation weekend or to declare an extra day off. The country had a bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of his mother. He will officially be coronated in 2023 alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

What has the Prime Minister said?

Mr Sunak said: “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”