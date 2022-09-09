The UK has entered a period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III is the new British monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96, she was the longest serving monarch in British history and had been on the throne for a total of 70 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the Queen’s death there will be a period of national mourning to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s life and her achievements on the throne.

There are also a number of processes and ceremonies in place which will acknowledge Charles becoming the new king, but when is King Charles’ coronation and will it be a bank holiday?

Charles has been the heir to the throne since the age of 3 (Getty Images)

When does Prince Charles become King Charles?

Charles has been heir to the throne since the age of three and became king immediately after the death of his mother.

This will officially be acknowledged by the government at the meeting of the Accession Council at St James’ Palace.

Members of the privy council who advise the monarch on matters of the state will be present.

This typically includes members of the House of Lords, The lord mayor and other leading citizens in the City of London.

When will the coronation of King Charles III take place?

Following the death of the Queen, there is expected to be a waiting period before officially coronating a new monarch.

This waiting period is a mark of respect for the previous monarch to allow an appropriate period of mourning for their life and achievements on the throne.

It is also designed to give the planning committees sufficient time to make preparations for the ceremony.

Charles’ coronation will require detailed planning which will be undertaken by the earl marshal.

When Queen Elizabeth first became Queen on 6 February 1952, there was a wait of nearly 16 months for her coronation. It eventually took place on 2 June 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London.

If King Charles’ coronation is to follow a similar pattern then we can expect the ceremony to take place in January 2024.

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 marked a momentous moment for British television as it became the first and only coronation to be fully televised.

The Prime Minister at the time Winston Churchill was against the idea however Queen Elizabeth rejected his advice and insisted that the event would be televised.

Cameras had not been allowed inside the Abbey when King George VI was coronated in 1937.

Previous monarchs:

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation took place in June 1953 (Getty Images)

Here are the dates that the last five monarchs came to power and when their coronation took place. King Charles was just four years old when his mothers coronation took place in 1953.

Edward VIII is not included in this list as he never had an official coronation and was abdicated 325 days into his reign. He served on the throne from 20 January 1936 until 11 December 1936.

Queen Elizabeth II: 6 February 1952: Coronation 2 June 1953

George VI: 11 December 1936: Coronation 12 May 1937

George V: 6 May 1910: Coronation 22 June 1911

Edward VII: 22 January 1901: Coronation: 9 August 1902

Queen Victoria: 20 June 1837: Coronation: 28 June 1938

Will King Charles’ coronation be a bank holiday?

A national bank holiday will be held for both the funeral of Queen Elizabeth if it is held on a weekday, and also for the coronation of Prince Charles. Camilla, as new Queen consort will also be crowned during the ceremony.

For the last 900 years the coronation has taken place at Westminster Abbey in London and the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.