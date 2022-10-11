The King will be crowned in spring next year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles III’s coronation will take place on 6 May next year.

It comes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September. The King ascended the throne immediately after her death, with his coronation now being announced.

The King is said to be scaling back on the extravagance of the normal ceremony. However, the traditional event will remain deeply religious. The Queen Consort will also have a role in proceedings - here’s everything we know about the plans for the coronation.

Charles II will be crowned King on Saturday 6 May 2023 (Credit: Getty Images)

When will King Charles III’s coronation take place?

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King will be officially crowned on Saturday 6 May 2023. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.

6 May already has a history within the Royal Family. The spring date was the wedding anniversary of Queen Margaret, the Queen’s sister. King George VI - Charles’ grandfather - also held his coronation in the month of May.

It also marks a break in tradition - the monarch’s coronation is normally held on a weekday. Therefore, as the ceremony will take place on the weekend, there may be a bank holiday given in lieu, however this has not yet been confirmed.

The Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023. The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

The Queen and Prince Philip wave to the crowd following her coronation at Westminster Abbey on 2 June, 1953 (Picure: INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images)

What will happen during the coronation?

A statement from the palace said that the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”. It comes after reports that the King would be holding a shorter and smaller-scale coronation ceremony compared to his mother and other former monarchs.

Despite cutting down on time, there will still be traditions observed in the event. Charles III will be anointed with holy oil and will receive the orb, coronation ring, sceptre and physically crowned and blessed. The ceremony itself will be an Anglican service, but is expected to be more inclusive of multicultural Britain.

The number of guests invited to view the coronation as part of the congregation will be cut from 8,000 to 2,000. The guest list has as of yet not been confirmed, however the coronation is traditionally attended by members of the Royal Family, commonwealth leaders, and members of foreign Royal families. It has not been confirmed whether Harry and Meghan, who left the Royal Family and gave up royal duties, will travel from California to attend the Spring ceremony.

What role will Camilla play in the coronation?

Alongside King Charles III being crowned, Camilla will also be crowned Queen Consort. She will join her husband on the throne.

Prior to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the title Camilla would be handed when her husband ascended the throne was unclear due her previously being the King’s mistress. However the former monarch announced on the eve of her jubilee that she endorsed her daughter-in-law to use the title.

It marks a change from Prince Philip, who was not given the title of ‘King Consort’ or ‘Prince Consort’ upon his wife’s coronation. While a wife of a King is traditionally automatically given the title ‘Queen Consort’, the husband of a Queen is not.

Britain's King Charles III will have his coronation on May 6, 2023 (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie.

Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey.

It has not yet been confirmed who will attend the ceremony and whether or not Harry and Meghan will be among those invited, or whether they will be able to attend since it will be their eldest child’s birthday.

