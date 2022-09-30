The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a $100 million deal with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly asked to delay the release of their Netflix series until next year in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess, 41, of Sussex have been working on a docuseries as part of a $100 million deal with the streaming giant.

It was expected to release later this year after the fifth season of The Crown on 9 Nov, but it could now be delayed until 2023.

According to sources, the couple also want to make edits as they look to downplay much of what they have said about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales.

One source told Page Six : “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year. They want to stall.

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point. Do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”

A Netflix insider also claimed: “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

Harry’s memoir, which was scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, has also been pushed back after the duke asked to make some alterations.

It comes as their placement on the royal website suddenly changed this week.

Harry and Meghan were moved further down the Royal Family’s official website and are now featured at the bottom with Prince Andrew.

They were previously listed above minor royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from the royal family in 2020 and later signed a deal with Netflix to make documentaries, children’s programmes, scripted shows and feature films.

At the time, the couple released a statement saying: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Netflix’s chief content officer and co-chief exec, Ted Sarandos added: "We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

