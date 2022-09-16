Lady Gabriella appeared at Westminster Hall where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will lie in state

QueenElizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at her Balmoral Castle home in Scotland.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

The monarch left Buckingham Palace for the final time yesterday, 14 September, as a royal procession took her coffin to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday morning.

Members of the royal family gathered as the Queen’s coffin was brought inside the hall, but moments later, Lady Gabriella Windsor appeared to collapse.

A video shows Lady Gabriella’s husband, Thomas Kingston, turning around to help his wife as a staff member comes to aid them.

But who is Lady Gabriella Windsor? This is everything you need to know.

Lady Gabriella Kingston is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and is the Queen’s cousin. (Photo by Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?

The English socialite was born on 23 April 198 - she is 41-years-old.

She was educated at Downe House School in Berkshire, which is an independent boarding school for girls.

Gabriella works as a freelance journalist and is a board director of the global music and arts education nonprofit, Playing for Change Foundation.

She is also a keen songwriter and released two songs in 2020 to raise money for charity.

She has an older brother, Lord Frederick, who married Sophie Winkleman in 2009.

Gabriella grew up in an apartment in Kensington Palace, which the Queen famously paid rent on until 2008, when members of Parliament demanded Prince and Princess Michael pay the full market rate of £120,000.

Lady Gabriella Windsor with Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. (Photo by Milos Bicanski /Getty Images)

Is she heir to the throne?

Under common law, the Crown is inherited by a sovereign’s children or by a childless sovereign’s nearest collateral line, such as a sibling, niece, nephew or cousin.

Gabriella is in the line of succession to the British throne but is far down the list in 52nd place.

She was 18th in line at the time of her birth but has been bumped down the list after several arrivals in the family.

Who is her husband?

Lady Gabriella is married to Thomas Kingston.

The wedding took place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 18 May 2019 and was attended by members of the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Harry.

According to The Telegraph, Thomas graduated from Bristol University with a bachelor’s degree in economic history before going on to work in the Diplomatic Missions Unit of the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office.

For almost three years, he worked in Baghdad as a project officer for the Iraqi Institute of Peace to mediate conflicts in Iraq.

He eventually transitioned to finance, working as an equity analyst for Schroders, a global asset management firm, and then as managing director of Voltan Capital Management until April 2017.

Thomas is now a director of Devonport Capital, which provides finance to developed market companies.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston after their wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019. (Photo by Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why did Gabriella come under scrutiny?

Gabriella became the subject of a Vanity Fair article written by her ex-partner, Aatish Taseer, who she dated in the early 2000s.

Taseer claimed he and his then-girlfriend did drugs together and swam naked in the Buckingham Palace pool.

He also alleged that her parents owned two black sheep at their former Gloucestershire home named Venus and Serena referring to the Tennis players.