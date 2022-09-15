King Charles is the oldest person in British history to become king

Charles, aged 73, is the oldest person in British history to become king and has been heir to the throne since he was 3 years old.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to a series of changes in titles and the same will apply to addresses within the royal family. But where does Charles and Camilla currently live and will they be moving addresses following the death of the Queen.

King Charles is the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth (Getty Images)

Where does King Charles live?

The former Prince of Wales’ official residence has been Clarence House since 2003.

Clarence House is located in London and has been home to several senior figures in the royal family including Queen Elizabeth herself who gave birth to her eldest daughter Princess Anne there in 1950. When Elizabeth became the monarch in 1952, the home was given to the Queen Mother who lived there until her death in 2002.

King Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, also split their time between Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, Llwynywermod, located in Wales and the usual royal home of Buckingham Palace.

Highgrove is the preferred home for Charles and Camilla when they don’t have any official engagements in the capital.

Where is King Charles today?

King Charles is currently taking a break from his public engagements to allow him a momentary break from the public eye.

The new monarch has had a packed schedule in the build up to his mothers state funeral on Monday 19 September. He will spend today at his family home in Highgrove House alongside his wife Camilla. The country house is located near the Cotswolds and is surrounded by countryside.

The Highgrove House itself is closed to the public; however, its extensive royal gardens are open for tours,including group garden tours and champagne and tea tours. All profits are donated towards the Prince of Wales’ charitable fund which supports mental and physical health activities, the arts and the environement.

This week, Charles has been leading processions of the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh and London and addressed a number of political leaders such as the new prime minister Liz Truss.

Highgrove House (Getty Images)

Where did King Charles live when he was married to Princess Diana?

King Charles purchased Highgrove House in 1980 and it became the marital home for the future king and Princess Diana. The pair married the following year in 1981.

Highgrove House had previously been the home of Maurice Macmillian who was a Conservative MP and the son of former prime minister Harold Macmillian.

Prince William and Prince Harry spent the majority of their childhood at the house which was based in the countryside.

Princess Diana disliked the Gloucestershire home and described it as a “return to prison” in her biography Diana Her Story. She felt that the home was situated too close to Camilla and felt much more comfortable at their former London home Kensington Palace.

Where will Charles and Camilla live following the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

The King and the Queen Consort are unlikely to move into Buckingham Palace straight away following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The royal couple are expected to remain at Clarence House while a £369 million refurbishment takes place at Buckingham Palace.