The Royal Family has gathered at Balmoral Castle in Scotland due to concerns about the Queen’s health

Given the announcement by the Royal household and the subsequent reaction to it, the situation appears to be grave for the 96-year-old monarch.

Should she pass away, the UK will hold 10 days of events and tributes in honour of the country’s official head of state, culminating in a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen’s reign has so far lasted more than seven decades, and she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022.

So, where does she sit on the list of longest-reigning UK Kings and Queens?

How long has the Queen reigned for?

The Queen acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.

She was just 25-years-old at the time.

Her official coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953.

It means she has reigned for 70 years, seven months and one day - or almost 25,800 days in total.

During this time, she has had 15 Prime Ministers serve under her, made almost 100 state visits across the globe and met key historical figures, including Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev.

Who is the longest reigning monarch?

Queen Elizabeth II is the UK’s longest-reigning monarch by quite a margin.

Queen Victoria managed 63 years, seven months and two days - or 23,226 days overall - as head of state between 1837 and 1901.

In third place, you have King George III, who ruled between 1760 and 1820 for a period of 59 years, three months and two days.

At the other end of the scale, the monarchs with the shortest reigns is harder to judge given the changing make-up of rule in the British Isles, and poor record keeping in the period between Roman rule and the Norman Conquest.

If we were to take a post-1066 view of the monarchy, the shortest-serving Kings and Queens include:

Edward V: just 13 when he became monarch but was usurped by Richard III after only 70 to 80 days (the exact length of his reign is unknown).

just 13 when he became monarch but was usurped by Richard III after only 70 to 80 days (the exact length of his reign is unknown). King Edward VII: lasted 326 days in 1936 before abdicating

lasted 326 days in 1936 before abdicating King Richard III: had 788 days (two years, one month and 27 days) between 1483 and 1485 before being killed by Henry VII at the Battle of Bosworth

had 788 days (two years, one month and 27 days) between 1483 and 1485 before being killed by Henry VII at the Battle of Bosworth James II: took over from his brother Charles II but was ousted from power after 1,404 days (three years, 10 months and three days) by William III, also known as William of Orange, in what is known as the Glorious Revolution

took over from his brother Charles II but was ousted from power after 1,404 days (three years, 10 months and three days) by William III, also known as William of Orange, in what is known as the Glorious Revolution Queen Mary: served for five years, three months and 29 days between the death of her brother Edward VI and her sister Elizabeth I.

How does Queen’s reign compare internationally?

While the Queen’s reign has been the longest in the history of the British Isles, she still has some way to go before she breaks the world record for a monarch.