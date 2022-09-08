Amongst the well wishers are Lord Alan Sugar, Carol Vorderman and Piers Morgan

Queen Elizabeth II is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace released an announcement on her condition in which it was revealed that she is under medical supervision.

Since then her children and grandchildren have flown across the country to be by her side at such a troubling time.

As the nation waits to hear the diagnosis of the 96-year-old monarch, many are flocking to social media to wish The Queen well.

Celebrities are wishing The Queen a quick recovery.

Martin Lewis, known as The Money Saving Expert, wrote: “All the Queen’s family seem to be rushing to see her.

“I suspect like many it brings sad memories of perhaps last moments with eldelry loved ones.

“Wishing Her Majesty all strength, and best wishes to all who love her.”

Martin Lewis took to Twitter to share well wishes for The Queen.

Journalist and broadcaster Dan Walker said: “The population of the UK is about 67 million people.

“The vast majority of us have lived our entire lives under the reign of The Queen.

“Easy to see why today’s news of ill health is so concerning to so many.

“We hope for good news.”

Rylan said: “What a woman. God bless her.”

TV personality Rylan wrote: “Whatever you think of the monarchy, our queen has given her life serving this country.

“What a woman. God bless her.”

Lord Alan Sugar took to Twitter to share his thoughts, he said: “Sorry to hear the breaking news that Her Majesty the Queen is now under doctor supervision.

“I am sure the whole nation will join me in wishing her well for a speedy recovery.”

Piers Morgan said that today is a very unsettling day.

TV presenter Susanna Reid wrote: “No one is more likely to be so loved, admired and respected than Her Majesty The Queen and although she cannot be immortal, I think we have always hoped she might be.”

Piers Morgan has said: “I can’t even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day.”

Carol Vorderman wrote on Twitter: “Praying for you Ma’am to not be in pain.”

Keir said his thoughts are with Her Majesty.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer wrote: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

Actor John Barrowman has said: “Our thoughts are with the county and the royal family at this moment. God bless the Queen.”