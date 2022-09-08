BBC News correspondents Nicholas Witchell and Huw Edwards are presenting coverage of the Queen’s health after Buckingham Palace announced concern

This afternoon (8 September) Buckingham Palace issued a statement which said that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors were concerned about her health.

The Queen is said to be comfortable and is at Balmoral under the supervision of doctors and her children and grandchildren are travelling to the residence to see her.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC News is covering the events, and presenters and sign language interpreters are all wearing black.

News correspondent Huw Edwards and royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell are covering the story and presenting updates as they come in.

Edwards said “Nick and I are you doing what all of you are doing, waiting patiently for any news, if there is any.”

Huw Edwards has worked for the BBC since the 1980s

Who is Huw Edwards?

Huw Edwards is a 61 year old Welsh journalist and newsreader from Bridgend. He joined the BBC as a trainee in 1984, and in 1986 he became Parliamentary Correspondent for BBC Wales.

Over his career he has presented major news and royal events for the BBC to audiences of millions.

He presented the BBC Six O’Clock News from 1999-2003, then becoming the main presenter on the Ten O’Clock News on BBC One.

He was a lead commentator at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

He fronted the BBC coverage of the US election in 2008 and the inauguration of Barack Obama.

Edwards worked as the Chief Political Correspondent for BBC News where he reported directly from Westminster.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Not pictured) at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England

He has presented royal events including the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in 2011 which was seen by 20 million in the UK - this coverage won a Bafta for Best Live Event. He also shared coverage of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, presented coverage of the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and the Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour event in 2022.

Edwards shared coverage of the 2015 election and Brexit referendum with journalist David Dimbleby - in 2019 he was the lead presenter for the general election.

Today when presenting coverage of the Queen’s health he sparked concern among viewers who spotted he had changed into a black suit and tie - the clothing that broadcasters traditionally wear on the death of a senior royal.

Who is Nicholas Witchell?

Nicholas Witchell is a 68 year old journalist and presenter from Shropshire who has worked as a royal correspondent for more than half his career.

Witchell began working for the BBC in 1976 and was one of the first newsreaders alongside Sue Lawley on the BBC Six O’Clock News when the programme launched in 1984.

Nicholas Witchell speaks to Camilla Parker Bowles

He moved to the breakfast news slot in 1989, and in 1991, during the Gulf War, he was a volunteer presenter on the BBC Radio 4 News FM service.

In his career as a reporter, he broke the news of the death of Lord Mountbatten who was killed by the Provisional IRA in 1979, the death of former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1986, and the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Witchell became a royal correspondent in 1998 - his 2002 obituary of Princess Margaret was controversial because it mentioned her lovers and her copious consumption of whisky.

Prince Charles said of Witchell under his breath “he’s so awful, he really is” after Witchell asked him about what his sons thought about his imminent marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles.