The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Balmoral Castle to visit his grandmother without Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II will soon be joined by Prince Harry who is currently travelling to Balmoral Castle.

Buckingham Palace released a statement to update the nation on the 96-year-old monarch’s health at lunch time on 8 September.

It reads: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Since then all of the Queen’s children have begun to make their way to Balmoral, where she is resting.

Princess Anne was already with her mother at the time the statement was announced and Prince Charles flew into Balmoral in a helicopter, meanwhile Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are flying to Scotland to be with their mother.

Prince William and Prince Harry are en route to Scotland - but Meghan is not with Harry.

Royal Central have reported: “The Duke of Sussex is making his way to Balmoral separately from other members of The Royal Family.

“The Duchess of Sussex will not join him.”

The couple were on a trip visiting charities they work with in the UK.

Harry and Meghan were due to attend a charity event for WellChild in London this evening but have cancelled their plans.

A spokesperson for the Sussex’s has said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland.”

Posting on Twitter, ITV News Royal Editor, Chris Ship wrote: “NEW: Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussed are travelling to Balmoral Castle.

“They were supposed to be doing a charity event in London this evening.”

Arthur and Lilibet are not with the couple.

Until the events of today it was reported that Harry and Meghan had no plans to see The Queen during their trip to the UK.

The duo were in England on a philanthropic trip in which they planned to visit several charities that they work with.