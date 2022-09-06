The former actress allegedly made 54 references to herself during the seven-minute speech

Meghan Markle has been criticised for speaking about herself too much during a speech at the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, made her first address in the UK since stepping down from royal duties two years ago - Meghan and her family moved to Santa Barbara in 2020.

Meghan Markle has made her first address in the UK since stepping down from royal duties two years ago.(Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Meghan allegedly made 54 references to herself during the seven-minute talk at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on Monday (5 September).

The One Young World Summit brings together thousands of young leaders from over 190 countries to explore global topics, including conflict prevention, gender equality, health, oceans and ethical leadership.

The 41-year-old who was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, rose to fame after earning her breakout role as Rachel Zane in the American legal drama Suits.

She became the Duchess of Sussex after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan began her speech by saying: “It is very nice to be back in the UK, and it is very nice to be back with all of you at One Young World.

“As you’ll likely hear many times this week, and as we just heard, you’ll hear all sorts of things – some very heavy, some very uplifting. But the resounding spirit I believe you’ll hear is that you are the future.”

She recalled attending her first summit in Dublin in 2014 when she became involved in the organisation.

“In many ways, I was probably like a lot like you, I was young, ambitious.”

She remembered sitting at a dinner alongside world leaders as ‘the girl from Suits’ and ‘wondered if I was good enough to be there’.

Meghan Markle rose to fame after earning her breakout role as Rachel Zane in the American legal drama “Suits” (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"I was so overwhelmed by this experience. I think I even saved my little paper place marker with my name on it.

"Just proof - proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn’t sure that I belonged.

"I was so nervous, I doubted myself, and I wondered, wondered if I was good enough to be there, Meghan said."

The former actress also mentioned her husband, Prince Harry, during her speech and spoke about becoming a mother to Archie, saying that her life had ‘changed significantly’ since her last summit in 2019.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022

“I joined you in London in 2019, and by that point, it’s fair to say, my life changed rather significantly. I was now married, and I was now a mom,” she said.

“My worldview had expanded exponentially, seeing the global community through the eyes of my child.”

The Duchess has been slammed by Royal experts who say her speech lacked content and was confusing for audiences.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun : “I can’t visualise or comprehend how the 2,000 young people understood a word of what she was talking about.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, react as they attend the annual One Young World Summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, north-west England on September 5, 2022.

“It made no sense. It was all about her and related everything to herself.

“I don’t think she knew what she was talking about.

“It was just ‘me, me, me’ and praising herself.”

Royal author Phil Dampier told the Mail Online that the duchess ‘wanted to sound sincere’.

He also claims there was a ‘severe lack of content’ in what she was saying.