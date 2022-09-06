People have been picking up supposed clues about the relationship between the fashion designer and her new daughter-in-law from social media

One of the most celebrated celebrity marriages of the year was between Brooklyn Beckham , the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, and Nicola Peltz , the daughter of an American billionaire.

The young couple, who had been dating since 2019, had their wedding in spring 2022 - with both taking to social networking website Instagram hours after they tied the knot to share images from their special day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooklyn’s mum, former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, also posted her congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs - who decided on the joint surname of Peltz Beckham - a short time after the vows were exchanged.

Ever since the fairytale wedding, however, rumours have been swirling that Nicola Peltz and her new mother-in-law Victoria Beckham have been feuding with one another?

But, just who are the pair and is there any truth behind these rumours?

Here’s what you need to know.

Victoria Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham are said to have a difficult relationship.

Are Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz feuding?

In short, nobody knows for sure if Victoria Beckham and the new Mrs Peltz Beckham are feuding or not.

People began speculating about the state of their relationship even before the wedding took place, as eagle eyed people noted that Nicola’s interactions with Victoria on Instagram had reduced in the run up to the big day.

When Nicola and Brooklyn first announced their engagement back in summer 2020, Victoria was one of the first people to publicly congratulate them.

Nicola actually wore one of Victoria’s designer dresses in her engagement photos, and Victoria shared one of the photos on her Instagram page alongside the caption: “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x.”

In an Instagram post of her own later in the same year, Nicola then praised Victoria.

She wrote: “What a blessing to have a mom and future mother-in-law that are both as beautiful inside as they are outside and who are incredible role models for me. I feel so lucky I get to look up to these inspiring women everyday.”

Social media users, however, noted that neither woman posted about each other as the day of the Peltz Beckham wedding drew closer.

After the wedding, although Victoria did publicly congratulate the newly wed couple on Instagram, she added some fuel to the fire that there was a broken relationship between herself and her daughter-in-law by referring to them as “Mr and Mrs Beckham” despite the fact they had decided to join their surnames and call themselves Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham.

There were then reports that there were tensions during the wedding, as Nicola reportedly refused to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law, instead opting for a Valentino couture gown.

Nicola shut down these claims, however, when she spoke to Variety as part of a profile on Brooklyn in August.

She said: “I was going to (wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria) and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

During the same interview, Brooklyn also said the rumours of a fall-out were completely untrue.

He said: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Since then, however, even more rumours have been circulating about difficulties that occurred on the wedding day. Victoria was said to have left her new daughter-in-law in tears as she had a speech dedicated to her during the reception, and then danced with her son to the song Nicola had wanted as the first dance song with her new husband.

Neither Nicola nor Brooklyn, or Victoria, have commented on these rumours publicly at the time of writing.

Brooklyn’s latest comments about his family came in a recent interview with Hong Kong Vogue , as he and his wife are the cover stars for the September issue.

When asked by the publication what activities he likes doing with his parents, Brooklyn said what he likes doing with his dad but kept tight-lipped about what he likes doing with his mum.

He said: “I love cooking and watching football with my dad. My mom has always had a house of boys until Harper, I love spending time with them together.”

In the same interview, the newlyweds told Vogue: “We always have each other’s backs, no matter what.”

Some people seem to think that this is a hint that their loyalties will be with each other, and not with family.

When did Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham get married?

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham married in a lavish ceremony in April 2022.

The couple said ‘I do’ on Saturday 9 April at Peltz’s family Palm Springs mansion in Florida.

The pair were both brought up with Jewish influences in their households, and so their nuptials were Jewish and reportedly cost £3 million.

Who is Victoria Beckham, how old is she and what is her net worth?

Victoria Beckham, aged 48, is the wife of former footballer David Beckham .

She rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice.

Victoria is now a fashion designer, and in 2017 she was appointed an OBE in that year’s New Year Honours for services to the fashion industry.

As of May 2019, the couple’s joint wealth is estimated at £355 million.

Who is Nicola Peltz, how old is she and what is her net worth?

Nicola Peltz, aged 27, is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner.

Nelson Peltz is chairman of The Wendy’s Company, and is said to be worth around £1.2billion or £1.3billion.

Nicola, who was born on 9 January 1995 in Westchester County, New York, is an actress, producer and writer.